Maoyan: Domestic Movies Took 64% of China's Box Office Revenues in 2019

BEIJING, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maoyan Entertainment ("Maoyan" or "the Company") (Hong Kong: 1896), a leading platform providing innovative Internet-empowered entertainment services in China, released its 2019 China Film Market Report. The report showed that as China's total box office increased by 5.4% to reach a record high of RMB64.266 billion (US$9.2 billion) in 2019, domestic movies took 64.1% of the market.

With the box office in North America declining by 4.8% last year, according to data from Box Office Mojo, China further narrowed the gap in box office revenues with the North American market.

2019 China film market highlights:

Record year for China's box office

China' box office hit a record high of RMB64.266 billion (US $9.2 billion) in 2019, up 5.4% year-over-year. The box office in North America declined by 4.8% in 2019, according to data from Box Office Mojo. The gap in box office between China and North America further narrowed in 2019.

China box office 2017-2019

Total gross (billion) Growth year-over-year 2017 RMB55.911 13.4% 2018 RMB60.976 9.1% 2019 RMB64.266 5.4%

Comparison of box office annual growth rate between China and North

America 2017-2019

China North America 2017 13.4% - 2.8% 2018 9.1% 7.7% 2019 5.4% - 4.8%

Of 551 films released in China last year, 77.7% were domestic movies and 22.3% were imported. In term of box office revenues, domestic movies accounted for 64.1% and 35.9% for imported movies.

Breakdown of film releases 2017-2019

Total number Domestic movies Imported movies 2017 417 81.1% 18.9% 2018 516 76.9% 23.1% 2019 551 77.7% 22.3%

Breakdown of box office revenues 2017-2019

Domestic movies Imported movies 2017 53.8% 46.2% 2018 62.2% 37.8% 2019 64.1% 35.9%

Total movie tickets sold in 2019 increased slightly to 1.727 billion. Nearly 50% of tickets were sold during the four movie seasons (Spring Festival, summer, the National Day holiday, and the New Year holiday).

Total movie tickets sold 2017-2019

Tickets sold (billion) Growth rate 2017 1.620 18.1% 2018 1.716 5.9% 2019 1.727 0.5%

Breakdown of tickets sold for four movie seasons 2017-2019

Percentage Spring Festival

(million) Summer

(million) National Day

(million) New Year

(million) 2017 46.4% 90 475 78 109 2018 46.8% 145 496 54 109 2019 49.8% 132 502 119 115

Tier-4 cities became a key contributor to the total box office growth in China, and took a larger share of the market in 2019.

Breakdown of box office revenues by city-tier 2017-2019

Tier-1 cities Tier-2 cities Tier-3 cities Tier-4 cities 2017 19.9% 41.2% 15.7% 23.2% 2018 19.2% 40.6% 15.7% 24.5% 2019 18.9% 39.9% 15.6% 25.6%

Content is key for box office success

Blockbuster movies were taking an increasing share in the box office. Six movies grossed more than RMB2 billion in box office in 2019, accounting for 36.9% of the total revenue.

Breakdown by box office revenues 2017-2019 Box office Movies with over

RMB2 billion Movies with RMB10

million to RMB2 billion Movies with under

RMB10 million 2017 18.5% 80.5% 0.8% 2018 29.9% 69.2% 0.9% 2019 36.9% 62.3% 0.8%

Movies with rating above 9 on Maoyan platform accounted for 65.3% of the total box office revenues in 2019. Among top 20 grossing movies in 2019, domestic movies were rated higher than imported titles.

Breakdown of box office by Maoyan rating 2017-2019

Under 8 8-8.5 8.5-9 Above 9 2017 18.8% 16.3% 27.8% 37.2% 2018 10.0% 19.6% 22.9% 47.5% 2019 7.0% 5.1% 22.6% 65.3%

Rating of top 20 movies by Maoyan in 2019

Average Plot Special effect Scene Domestic movies (12 out of 20) 9.00 8.20 8.46 8.90 Imported movies (8 out of 20) 8.58 7.66 8.17 8.32

Among the top 10 movies in 2019, eight were Chinese films and only two were imported, including "Avengers: Endgame" (No.3, RMB4.25 billion) and "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" (No.10, RMB1.43 billion). "Avengers: Endgame" is the only imported movie that ranked among the top 10 highest-grossing movies in China of all time.

In 2019, 14 new installments of Hollywood franchises were released in China. Only six performed better than their predecessors at the box office.

For imported buyout films in 2019, the top three highest-grossing movies were "Spirited Away" (Japan, RMB488 million), "Green Book" (US, RMB478 million), "Capernaum" (Lebanon/French/US, RMB 374 million). Six imported Japanese animation movies brought in more than RMB100 million in China last year.

Box office breakdown of imported buyout films in 2019 (RMB)

United States India Japan France Russia 2019 1.432 billion 489 million 1.748 billion 426 million 118 million

Over half of moviegoers between ages 25 to 34

The average age of movie attendees reached 29 in 2019. The population with age 25 to 34 accounted for more than half of all moviegoers in China.

The average age of audience 2017-2019

Average age 2017 28.25 2018 28.73 2019 29.18

Breakdown of audience by age 2018-2019

Under 18 19-24 25-29 30-34 35-39 Over 40 2018 1.7% 23.4% 30.5% 27.6% 9.6% 7.3% 2019 2.3% 24.8% 33.0% 24.0% 9.0% 6.9%

The average number of movies the Chinese audience saw in 2019 was 2.88, down from 3.06 in 2018. Nearly half of moviegoers saw movies only once in 2019.

The average number of movies watched by moviegoers 2017-2019

The average number of movies watched 2017 2.90 2018 3.06 2019 2.88

Number of movies watched by audience in 2019 The number of movies watched Percentage 1 movie 46.65% 2 movies 19.18% 3 movies 10.67% 4 movies 6.65% 5 to 10 movies 13.34% Over 10 movies 3.50%

More than 84% of all movie tickets were sold online in 2019 in China, keeping stable from the level in 2018.

Tickets sold online 2017-2019

Percentage of online purchase Growth rate 2017 81.4% - 2018 84.1% 2.7% 2019 84.4% 0.3%

The cinema screens in China increased by 9,708 to reach 69,787 in 2019.

Number of cinema screens 2018-2019 2018 60,079 2019 69,787

