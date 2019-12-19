Maoyan Launches New Marketing Service to Reach Entertainment Consumers

The new marketing solution can realize more accurate advertising for offline scenarios, based on Maoyan's insights of content and user consumption behaviors. Maoyan has reached strategic partnership with more than 1,000 movie theatres across the country and dozens of advertisers for this new marketing service.

China has more than 10,000 entertainment venues, including cinemas, theatres, and large sports facilities, with attendance of more than 2 billion each year, which are ideal opportunities for advertisers to reach their target audience.

"Traditional advertising in entertainment channels is costly and not very effective," said Maoyan Vice President Zhang Le. "As a comprehensive entertainment service platform, Maoyan has deep understanding of content consumption. We can connect brands with content by selecting ideal content and scenarios that fit the brands, and reach the target audience more effectively."

With well-established platforms for online ticketing, content production, data analysis, and marketing services, Maoyan has accumulated massive user data on a variety of entertainment consumption scenarios. Based on its big data analytical capabilities, Maoyan can help advertisers select suitable schedules and the best channels to achieve better results.

The movie "Better Days" is one example. This romantic coming-of-age film was co-produced and co-distributed by Maoyan. The core audience for the movie was 20-to-24-year-old, female, white-collar workers and students in tier two to tier three cities. For the romantic drama "More Than Blue", the audience was mostly in lower tier cities.

Besides pre-show advertising, Maoyan also offers a wide variety of advertising media under different entertainment consumption scenarios, including ticketing machines, ticket stubs, glow sticks, and even smart ticket gates, which can increase exposure to the target audience.

The new marketing service for entertainment consumption scenarios will take advantage of Maoyan's extensive online and offline resources. The online resources include Maoyan's online access portals such as WeChat, QQ, Meituan, Dianping, Maoyan and Gewara, which cover social media, e-commerce and daily consumer services. Maoyan's WeChat mini program has more than 250 million users and its online media matrix has over 200 million followers. The offline resources cover over one million exposures in more than 400 business districts across 130 cities in China.

Over the past few years, Maoyan has grown from an online movie ticketing service provider to a leading and innovative one-stop platform for Internet-empowered entertainment services. With its online ticketing platform, products and services platform, data platform, marketing platform, and funding platform, Maoyan has adopted a comprehensive strategy to become a leading platform servicing the entire entertainment industry in China.

