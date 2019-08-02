Maoyan Marketing Platform Generates Massive Exposure and Value for Brands

BEIJING, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maoyan Entertainment ("Maoyan" or "the Company") (Hong Kong: 1896), a leading platform providing innovative Internet-empowered entertainment services in China, is leveraging its strong content creation capability and extensive online and offline marketing resources to help advertisers generate wider exposure and reach their target audience more effectively in China.

A recent success is the marketing campaign for the tie-up between M&M's and Marvel's superhero movie "Spider-Man: Far From Home", which was released in China on June 28. The campaign by Maoyan's marketing platform has generated a total of 1.78 billion views and 120 million interactive clicks by consumers so far.

When consumers want to buy movie tickets through Maoyan's mini programs, WeChat accounts and other access portals, they can immediately see an M&M's pop-up ad with a red M&M's candy wrapped up by Spider-Man's web, along with discount coupons for the Spider-Man movie when purchasing M&M's candies. The ad effectively stimulated consumer purchases of both M&M's candies and tickets for the movie.

Maoyan's media matrix and short video KOL accounts have over 190 million followers in China. To promote M&M's and Spider-Man, Maoyan's key short video KOLs on TikTok, a leading short video platform, produced creative content that generated more than 35 million views.

Besides its massive online exposure, Maoyan also supported the campaign with its offline resources. When consumers go to get tickets from ticketing machines in movie theaters nationwide, they can see the M&M's ad on the screen with discount coupons.

Maoyan's marketing platform integrates online and offline resources to effectively reach the target audience. The online resources include Maoyan's online access portals, media matrix, short video KOL accounts, mini programs, and its online entertainment community. Maoyan's mini program on WeChat has more than 200 million users, and its online entertainment community has more than 160 million votes by users. Its offline resources cover 9,500 cinemas, 460 colleges and over 400 downtown commercial districts in 130 cities across the country.

In early July, Maoyan announced its comprehensive strategy to become a leading platform servicing the entire entertainment industry in China. The upgraded strategy is supported by five key platform pillars: online ticketing platform, products and services platform, data platform, marketing platform, and funding platform. With the strategy, Maoyan aims to further expand along the entertainment industry value chain and provide services in all entertainment sectors based on its capabilities and resources.

As one of the five pillar platforms for Maoyan, the marketing platform has integrated entertainment marketing capabilities and serviced many top brands, such as KFC, Oreo and Mars.

About Maoyan Entertainment

Maoyan Entertainment (Hong Kong: 1896) is a leading platform providing innovative Internet-empowered entertainment services in China. Since its inception, Maoyan has grown from an online movie ticketing service provider to an innovative one-stop platform for entertainment services. Maoyan has a comprehensive strategy to become a leading platform servicing the entire entertainment industry in China. The upgraded strategy is supported by five key platform pillars: online ticketing platform, products and services platform, data platform, marketing platform, and funding platform.

