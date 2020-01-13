Maoyan's TV and Web Series Production Achieved a Breakthrough in 2019

BEIJING, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maoyan Entertainment ("Maoyan" or "the Company") (Hong Kong: 1896), a leading platform providing innovative Internet-empowered entertainment services in China, invested in 9 popular TV and web series last year as it continued expanding along the entertainment industry value chain.

After its initial success in 2018, Maoyan expanded investment in TV and web series last year. The 9 shows backed by Maoyan covered diverse genres, including patriotic dramas "Mandarin" and "The Galloped Era"; historical chronological TV dramas "Traditional Chinese Medicine" and "The Legendary Tavern"; costumed web series "The Longest Day in Chang'an"; TV war drama "Homeland"; and urban drama "Unbeatable You".

"With our data advantage and platform capability, Maoyan can leverage our success and experience in the movie industry to support our fast growth in the market for TV and web series in China," said Maoyan President Gu Sibin.

The TV and web series with Maoyan investment were well received by the market with impressive viewership ratings and good word-of-mouth.

Urban TV drama "You are My Answer", aired on Hunan Satellite TV, received a TV rating exceeding 1% in 59 key cities for 13 consecutive days, as well as a viewership share exceeding 2% for 12 consecutive days. The online playback also surpassed 1 billion on the Mango TV steaming platform. "The Legendary Tavern" became the second most-watched TV series in China in 2019 with an average TV rating of 1.403%.

Costumed web show "The Longest Day in Chang'an", about life in the Tang Dynasty (618-907 CE), became a phenomenal hit last summer in China. It attracted a huge crowd of obsessed fans and generated numerous discussions online. The show was rated 8.8 out of 10 on Douban, a major Chinese film/series rating platform.

With extensive data and unique market insights, Maoyan provided creators of TV and web series with valuable market feedback and data analysis. For TV drama "The Legendary Tavern", Maoyan analyzed more than 500 million viewing data from major social media platforms and found the show was very attractive to the young generation.

Maoyan also leveraged its established distribution and promotion channels and media matrix to market TV and web series. Maoyan promoted "The Longest Day in Chang'an" last summer on 15 online platforms, including Tik Tok and Weibo. Its three media accounts on Tik Tok released 26 short videos for the show and generated more than 25 million playbacks. Its movie distribution and promotion channels were also used to promote the show and cover more target audience.

"Based on our rich experience and resources in the entertainment industry, Maoyan has developed core capabilities for the production of TV and web series, including process management and cost control for creators, project risk management, efficient capital usage, and a multi-channel monetization model," said Gu. "With the four capabilities incorporated into Maoyan platform, we can better support the industry to create more high quality TV and web series."

2019 was a breakthrough year for Maoyan, not only in production of TV and web series. It went public in Hong Kong in February, established a strategic alliance with Tencent, and launched its comprehensive strategy to serve the entire entertainment industry.

