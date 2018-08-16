MAP Entertainment, Inc. Sets New Standard for Law Firm Websites: Website Launched for Nationally Recognized Class Action Attorney Timothy L. Miles

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The days of bland, non-creative, boilerplate websites for law firms may be over if MAP Entertainment, Inc. ("MAP"), and its founder highly respected writer/director/producer Alain L. Raymond have anything to say about it. MAP has launched a state-of-the art website specifically tailored for shareholders and developed for nationally recognized class action attorney Timothy L. Miles of Hendersonville, TN a day earlier than previously announced. The address for the website is www.timmileslaw.com. In just this short period of time, the website is already being praised by those inside the legal community. One Legal Marketing Specialists at one of the nations' largest and legal marketing firms who daily reviews hundreds of law firm websites stated it was one of the nicest websites he had seen for an attorney's website. A Digital Marketing Consultant at another one of the nation's largest and premier legal marketing firms referred to the website as a "true a work of art."

Michael Moran, CEO of American Registry, commented that the company particularly finds the use of Mr. Miles' AV Preeminent™ video very creative and a great way to display his career achievements. Mr. Miles has also showcased his accolades by showing his digital plaques and social media badges on the new website. Alain L. Raymond of MAP Entertainment, Inc. recommends that professionals who are looking to add the extra authentication to their web presence, get in touch with American Registry to see how they can help. They can be reached at 866-964-0866.

Any shareholders who believe their investments may have been impacted by unlawful activity should visit the website or may contact Mr. Miles toll-free at 855-846-6529 or by email at tmiles@timmileslaw.com. Anyone wishing to contact MAP concerning a website or any of the other services offered by MAP including corporate and music videos, aerial and traditional photography may contact Mr. Raymond at 619-328-8975.

Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association; AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® in Securities Law, Litigation and Class Actions (2014-2018); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2017); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for 2017 & 2018 (Avvo).

MAP Entertainment, Inc., a respected leader in the entertainment industry, is a full-service, independent production company focused on producing creatively rich films and digital media of the highest quality and a respected leader in the entertainment industry. The company's other services include website design, corporate and music videos, aerial and traditional photography.

