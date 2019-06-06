MAP Health Drives Down Medical Costs Dramatically

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable demonstration of the mechanics of improving health outcomes while dramatically reducing costs, MAP Health, a medical advocacy/quality/price transparency company, credentials and selects high value providers and negotiates total "all in" pricing for health plan participants. Dramatic outlier cases have shown hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings to more than a million in some cases.

"Healthcare is the most complex industry for consumers. If you have a complex condition, the odds are almost stacked against you. With 1 in 5 diagnoses incorrect and a 50% effective rate in receiving the proper evidenced-based care for a specific condition, the end consumer, is almost totally in the dark. Our professional medical advocates focus on coordinating the best high value for our participants while negotiating the best possible price for every participant. The results drive up quality outcomes while reducing costs, deductible expenditures for the employee/family member and total costs for the employer, while reducing overall hassles," said Ed Dillabough, Founder and CEO of MAP Health.

To further confirm MAP Health's results, the company recently received a distinctive achievement as a Health Value Award winner for the validated category of Reference-Based/Bundled Pricing Services from Validation Institute.

Health Value Award candidates complete a lengthy and rigorous application process, particularly those applying in a validated category. These companies undergo an in-depth evaluation to ensure the accuracy of their performance claims.

MAP-Health received this award during the second annual Health Value Awards Ceremony on April 28, 2019 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, D.C.

About MAP-Health: MAP-Health is an independent medical advocacy company known as MAP or MAP Medical Advocate Program®. Our Medical Advocates follow our leader's wise advice of "If we do what's right for the patient, then everything else will fall in place." We educate, engage & empower participants to make informed decisions for best medical outcomes at lower costs. Our integrative and personalized care solutions deliver value resulting in increased motivation, compliance and better outcomes. Please visit us at www.MAPMedicalAdvocate.com.

