MAP Health Management and First Sun EAP Announce Partnership to Improve Access to Peer Support Services for Substance Abuse

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAP Health Management ("MAP") today announced its partnership with First Sun EAP ("First Sun"). MAP is the nation's leading provider of peer recovery support services and data insights for people with Substance Use Disorders. First Sun is a Columbia, South Carolina based workplace-focused national Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

This innovative partnership between provider, EAP and health plan enables employees and/or dependents struggling with substance use to have access to MAP's peer recovery support services as a covered benefit under their employer's health plan. MAP's personalized peer support is conducted via telehealth by certified peer recovery specialists who leverage both lived experience in recovery and extensive training to engage and support individuals and their families through the difficult and lengthy transition from treatment to long-term recovery.

Working with a peer recovery support specialist has shown to be beneficial across multiple areas of life for those navigating their own recovery from a substance use disorder. Those patients who work with a peer have demonstrated lower rates of active substance use, lower rates of returning to inpatient care, better social determinants of health scores, higher adherence rates to recovery plans and reduced rates of emergency room visits.

"MAP is proud to partner with First Sun to improve outcomes for those suffering from a substance use disorder. Ongoing support for a chronic disease like SUD is a critical factor in a return to wellness, increased workplace productivity and reduced absenteeism," Said Jacob Levenson, MAP Health Management's CEO.

"We understand that human connection is key in helping people succeed in their recovery. We are excited to add MAP's peer support to our existing continuum of services to provide wrap-around care for our clients," States Maria Lund, First Sun EAP President/COO.

About MAP Health Management

From its inception in 2011, MAP's mission has been to improve outcomes for the millions of people annually diagnosed and treated for the chronic disease of addiction, formally referred to as Substance Use Disorder. MAP delivers a much-needed long-term support model by deploying a suite of proprietary solutions including tech-enabled peer recovery support services, an adaptive engagement framework and outcomes reporting – all designed to improve health outcomes for individuals and reduce preventable healthcare cost. For more information, visit https://www.thisismap.com.

About First Sun EAP

First Sun EAP is a full-service Employee Assistance Program offering award-winning service for employee assistance, behavioral risk management, organizational consultation, and corporate and professional training programs to companies nationwide. In business for over three decades, First Sun EAP is the largest South Carolina-based regional EAP. Our clients receive an unparalleled customer experience and custom workplace solutions to help them achieve their goals and maintain a healthy organization. You can reach us at 800-968-8143 or http://www.firstsuneap.com.

