MAP Health Management and New Directions Behavioral Health Partner to Improve Addiction Outcomes in Florida

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAP Health Management ("MAP") today announced its partnership with New Directions Behavioral Health. MAP is the nation's leading provider of peer recovery support services and data insights for people with substance use disorders. New Directions, which serves over 16 million lives nationally, is a leading provider of managed behavioral health services to healthcare plans and employers.

The partnership, which launched in the Florida market on July 1, enables certain individuals, whose behavioral health insurance benefit is managed by New Directions, to receive peer recovery support. MAP's personalized peer support is conducted via phone or video sessions by certified peer recovery specialists who leverage both lived experience in recovery and extensive training to engage and support individuals and their families through the difficult and lengthy transition from treatment to long-term recovery.

MAP currently has partnerships with several dozen addiction treatment providers in the Florida market who operate more than 1,500 beds. Patients are transitioned into MAP's peer recovery support program as part of their discharge plan from treatment.

MAP has employees and PeerLink™ enrollment booths located onsite at many treatment facilities and the MAP team member facilitates the enrollment process into MAP's programs.

Working with a peer recovery support specialist has shown to be beneficial across multiple areas of life for those navigating their own recovery from a substance use disorder. Those patients who work with a MAP peer have demonstrated higher adherence rates to recovery plans, lower rates of active substance use, better social determinants of health scores and reduced rates of inpatient readmission and emergency room visits.

"MAP is proud to partner with New Directions to improve outcomes for many Floridians suffering from a substance use disorder. Ongoing support for a chronic disease like SUD is a critical factor in a return to wellness," said Jacob Levenson, MAP Health Management's CEO.

"We're always looking for innovative ways to enhance treatment options and access to quality care, especially when it comes to addressing the current opioid crisis," said Ann O'Grady, Chief Clinical Officer at New Directions. "The peer recovery support services that MAP provides makes recovery possible for individuals who may have trouble achieving long-term sobriety. We're thrilled to be able to offer this level of support in the Florida community."

About MAP Health Management

From its inception in 2011, MAP's mission has been to improve outcomes for the millions of people annually diagnosed and treated for the chronic disease of addiction, formally referred to as Substance Use Disorder. MAP delivers a much-needed long-term support model by deploying a suite of proprietary solutions including tech-enabled peer recovery support services, an adaptive engagement framework and outcomes reporting – all designed to improve health outcomes for individuals and reduce preventable healthcare cost. For more information, visit https://www.thisismap.com.

About New Directions

Founded in 1995, New Directions helps people live healthy, balanced lives. The healthcare company provides managed behavioral health services, an Employee Assistance Program, Student Assistance Program, organizational consulting and health coaching to private and public health plans, Fortune 100 companies, large and medium employers and labor groups. New Directions is one of the fastest-growing behavioral healthcare companies in the industry, more than doubling its membership in the last five years to serve over 16.5 million lives.

