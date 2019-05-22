MAP Health Management Closes Investment From Triton Pacific Capital Partners, LLC.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MAP Health Management ("MAP"), the nation's leading provider of peer recovery support services and data insights for people with Substance Use Disorders, today announced the closing of an investment by Triton Pacific Capital Partners, LLC. This investment is in addition to the $25 million capital round MAP announced closing in March, which was headed by Aetna, a CVS Health Business.

Led by Founder and CEO, Jacob Levenson, MAP focuses on improving and measuring post-treatment clinical outcomes primarily through the implementation of longer-term support. The personalized support is conducted via phone or video sessions by certified peer recovery specialists who leverage both lived experience in recovery and extensive training to engage and support individuals and their families through the difficult and lengthy transition from treatment to long-term recovery.

MAP, who is working with the nation's leading health insurance companies and treatment providers, will use the funding to expand its provider network which currently consists of several hundred addiction treatment providers who operate 8,000 beds. The patients occupying those beds are referred to MAP's care as part of their discharge plan from treatment.

Joseph Davis, Managing Partner at Triton Pacific, said, "MAP's important mission of providing ongoing care for the chronic disease of addiction through leveraging peer services is filling a very substantial gap in the addiction treatment space. We're thrilled to invest in MAP and help power the company's national expansion of treatment providers and health plans."

"We are excited to welcome Triton Pacific as an equity partner at MAP. Triton's deep operational experience in healthcare and scaling businesses will be a tremendous asset to MAP as we continue to create better access to peer services for those suffering from addiction issues," Levenson said.

About MAP Health Management

From its inception in 2011, MAP's mission has been to improve outcomes for the millions of people annually diagnosed and treated for the chronic disease of addiction, formally referred to as Substance Use Disorder. MAP delivers a much-needed long-term support model by deploying a suite of proprietary solutions including tech-enabled peer recovery support services, an adaptive engagement framework and outcomes reporting – all designed to improve health outcomes for individuals and reduce preventable healthcare cost. For more information, visit https://www.thisismap.com.

About Triton Pacific

Triton Pacific Capital Partners, founded in 2001, is a private equity firm which has sponsored 50+ private equity partnerships totaling more than $1 billion in assets and offerings. Triton Pacific Capital Partners offers a unique investment approach for high net worth investors by providing access to institutional private equity opportunities. www.TritonPacific.com

Contact: Jared Smith, 512-982-1624, jareds@thisismap.com

SOURCE MAP Health Management, LLC

Related Links

https://thisismap.com

