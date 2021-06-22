MAP Health Management Expands Availability for Cigna Customers, Virtual Peer Support Now Available in 22 Markets, Adds All Mental Health Diagnoses

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAP Health Management, LLC., the leading provider of virtual peer support services is now available to Cigna behavioral health customers in 22 markets, and also includes covered access to peer support services for broader mental health conditions, including substance misuse.

Cigna members can now access mental health and substance use recovery support by connecting with certified peer support specialists at MAP Health Management. The program has previously focused on members with addiction issues and was available to members in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. In addition to broader mental health support, the program is now expanded to Cigna members in Arizona, California, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Mental health and substance misuse have a strong connection. Approximately half of those who experience a mental illness during their lives also experience a substance use disorder and vice versa. To further compound the situation, adults have reported symptoms of anxiety and depressive disorders at an alarming rate of 4 in 10 individuals, compared to 1 in 10 pre-pandemic.

MAP's comprehensive peer services bundle includes a personally matched peer specialist with scheduled sessions, 24/7 on-demand access, online peer-led group sessions, family support and a mobile application.

"Our country faces an unprecedented need of accessible support services for mental health and substance misuse. We are honored to work with a leading health service company like Cigna to reach and serve many Americans who need additional support now more than ever," said Jacob Levenson, Founder and CEO, MAP Health Management.

"The pandemic has created a tremendous demand for mental health services, and the growth of virtual platforms has put behavioral care in reach for more people," said Dr. Doug Nemecek, Cigna's chief medical officer for behavioral health. "The expansion of this relationship will help connect more people with the resources they need. The peer support MAP offers will help to improve the recovery experience for our customers and support them in achieving a sustainable recovery."

These virtual services will be available through Cigna's outpatient behavioral health coverage, subject to benefit plan cost share.

About MAP Health Management

From its inception in 2011, MAP's mission has been to improve outcomes for the millions of people annually diagnosed and treated for addiction and other behavioral health conditions. MAP delivers a much-needed long-term support model by deploying a suite of proprietary solutions including tech-enabled peer support services, an adaptive engagement framework, and outcomes reporting – all designed to improve health outcomes for individuals and reduce preventable healthcare cost. For more information, visit https://www.thisismap.com.

