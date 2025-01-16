Map Your Show Releases AI-Powered Sales Accelerator to Help Trade Shows Increase Exhibitor ROI

CINCINNATI, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Map Your Show (MYS) has launched Sales Accelerator, a groundbreaking AI-powered tool designed to help exhibitors achieve higher ROI by delivering better qualified leads and faster sales cycles.

Powered by artificial intelligence, Sales Accelerator uses proprietary data on attendee activity and behavior to predict attendees' needs, interests, and intent. This technology allows exhibitors to focus on converting leads into customers, speeding up the sales cycle, and driving more impactful results.

Sales Accelerator from Map Your Show helps exhibitors prioritize leads from a trade show, create personalized messages and find additional contacts at that company to close more business, faster.

"The goal of Sales Accelerator is to help our customers leverage artificial intelligence," said Don Kline, CEO of Map Your Show. "We are using AI to analyze the unique attendee behavior generated on our platform to help exhibitors get more out of their tradeshow investment. This extends the value proposition of the event and creates more ROI for the exhibitor."

The new Sales Accelerator tool analyzes behavioral data on the MYS platform and employs cutting-edge AI-driven lead-scoring to rank prospects based on their intent. This feature allows exhibitors to focus on the most promising leads. Sales Accelerator supplements event leads with third party data with more information about the lead and potentially additional contacts at the company where the lead came from.

Another standout feature of Sales Accelerator is its ability to generate messages to each lead based on the interest in the exhibitor. This capability enables exhibitors to fast-track follow-ups, transforming the way they communicate and build relationships with prospects.

"By harnessing the power of AI, Sales Accelerator equips exhibitors with unmatched access to attendee behavioral data they can't find anywhere else, improving outreach efforts and increasing exhibitors' chances of closing sales," said Kline.

Discover how Sales Accelerator can boost exhibitor success at your next event. Schedule a demo with MYS today at https://www.mapyourshow.com/sales-accelerator.

About Map Your Show:

Map Your Show is your trade show operating system. For 20 years, Map Your Show has been a trusted technology partner for the world's leading trade show and event organizers. MYS offers the technology solutions you need to power your event: building an expo floor plan, helping exhibitors stay on top of their deadlines, navigating attendees through the event with a mobile app, and selling booths and advertising. Our technology powers trade shows, conferences and events so that organizers can focus on what matters most: delivering a successful event.

SOURCE Map Your Show