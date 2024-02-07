MAPay Launches Charitable Apierion Impact Fund To Combat Global Health Inequities and Names Atif Bostic Executive Director

Initial Funds Will Help Underserved Communities in the U.S. and Across the Globe Combat Diabetes, Tuberculosis, Infant Morbidity and More

VOORHEES, N.J., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAPay LLC (soon to be Apierion ), the global healthcare fintech company revolutionizing healthcare payments and data exchange with a distributed ledger, today announced the formation of a charitable impact fund to combat health inequities worldwide, led by economic development veteran Atif Bostic.

Aperion Impact Fund is a component of the SDG Impact Fund , a leading donor-advised fund platform in the United States of America, and the only Donor Advised Fund Platform founded by and whose executive director is an African American. The SDG Impact Fund has quietly become one of the most innovative and forward-thinking leaders in regenerative philanthropy in the world.

"We are extremely eager for the opportunity to contribute to one of the largest philanthropic organizations in the U.S., whose ethos and mission to democratize healthcare globally aligns with that of MAPay," said Michael 'Dersh' Dershem, CEO of MAPay. "The SDG Impact Fund. enables MAPay and other similarly aligned individuals, family offices, companies, and nations to better leverage resources and global connections to improve access to healthcare worldwide."

The SDG Impact Fund is a leading globally recognized impact organization, providing customizable, large-scale solutions to enable (ultra) high-net individuals, family offices, companies, and nations to achieve their unique impact goals and maximize global impact. The Apierion Impact Fund, a component of the SDG Impact Fund, is aligned around a common goal of bringing a better quality of life to the world through the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals, collective endeavors established to help global communities flourish.

"The Apierion Impact Fund and those stewarding it have a keen vision for regenerative impact and upliftment across a dearth of the SDGs" explained Bryan Doreian, Chief Development Officer of the SDG Impact Fund. "Supporting MAPay/Apierion and its mission through the SDG Impact Fund strengthens an emerging network of trusted expertise and collaboration around the world to support people and the planet in a commitment of positive purpose."

The SDG Impact Fund and Apierion Impact Fund believe that humanity must transition into Regenerative Global Solutions that are adaptable, inclusive, and honorable — where no one is left behind. Both organizations believe that achieving the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals is essential for this future. The SDG Impact Fund and Apierion Impact Fund are committed to mobilizing the world's largest asset and capital resources to achieve prosperity for all.

"The Apierion Impact Fund is proud to be a component of the SDG Impact Fund, and we hope to propel our philanthropic efforts to new heights by joining forces," added Atif Bostic, Chief Executive Officer of The Apierion Impact Fund. "I am honored and ready to lead the fund with the support of SDG and the experienced team we have assembled."

Atif Bostic is the newly named Executive Director and Lead Impact Steward of The Apierion Impact Fund. Atif, a Philadelphia native, is an established leader in community and economic development, workforce development, business development, and business strategy. He currently serves on the National Diversity Leadership Committee at the American Heart Association and is the Director of the Philadelphia National Diversity Leadership Committee. Over his 20-year career, he has held senior leader positions within for-profit and non-profit organizations, including Citizens Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Signature Financial and Uplift Solutions. His work includes several national economic and community development projects, including a 12-state, $100 million retail business development program.

About MAPay LLC:

MAPay , soon to be renamed Apierion, is a global healthcare fintech company that is deploying distributed ledger technology to power smart contracts and transacting secure medical solutions. The company has developed a hybrid architecture of centralized and decentralized protocols for multi-party medical payments and HIPAA-compliant data exchange. MAPay is working in association with hospital networks, practice management systems, drug companies, insurance payers, pharmacies, and government entities. The company is committed to empowering patients and healthcare providers by leveraging blockchain technology to improve and align incentives, reduce costs, and increase transparency and data exchange. The company believes in permissible sourced system collaboration, and solution sets that are economically and socially impactful.

About The Apierion Impact Fund:

The Apierion Impact Fund, a component of the SDG Impact Fund, is aligned around a common goal of bringing a better quality of life to the world through the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals, collective endeavors established to help global communities flourish. The Apierion Impact Fund was established as a component of the SDG Impact Fund, which is an IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt public charity and not-for-profit corporation having its principal office in the city of Cartersville and State of Georgia as described in the Internal Revenue Code Sections 501(c)(3), 509(a)(1), and 170(b)(1)(A)(vi). Apierion Impact Fund is a part of the Charity as defined in Section 1.170A-9(f)(11) of the Income Tax Regulations and nothing in the creation of the Fund affected the status of the Charity as an organization (i) described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Code and (ii) which is not a private Charity within the meaning of Section 509(a) of the Code.

