Mapbox and Cerence AI Collaborate to Accelerate the Future of Voice-Driven Navigation

Integrated voice and navigation solutions deliver seamless user experiences, launching in 2025

LAS VEGAS and BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapbox, a leader in mapping and location services, and Cerence Inc. ("Cerence AI"), a leader in voice AI, have announced a partnership in which the companies will integrate Mapbox navigation services and data with Cerence AI's solutions, including its in-car assistant platform. Together, the companies will deliver a fully integrated, voice-powered navigation solution designed to streamline development, enhance user experience, and drive the future of in-vehicle and on-device navigation. The companies' integrated offering will launch in Q1 2025, and Private Preview access is available now.

Automotive OEMs often struggle with integrating separate voice services, smart assistants and navigation systems, resulting in longer development cycles, inconsistent user experiences, and ongoing maintenance challenges. This partnership addresses those issues by combining Cerence AI's advanced voice capabilities with Mapbox's industry-leading navigation platform, enabling streamlined, voice-driven experiences across in-vehicle head units, mobile apps, and tablets.

Starting in Q1 2025, Mapbox customers will have access to a new Navigation SDK that integrates core technologies from Cerence AI, including Cerence Speech Signal Enhancement for noise reduction, speech recognition, and text-to-speech. These solutions are optimized for both connected and embedded/offline environments, allowing developers to focus on user-centric applications without the burden of complex integrations.

"Integrating Cerence AI's voice expertise directly into Mapbox Navigation helps us deliver an in-car experience that's both intuitive and delightful," said Peter Sirota, Chief Executive Officer at Mapbox. "Our drivers benefit from clear, natural-sounding prompts and hands-free interaction that elevate the entire navigation experience."

"Collaborating with Mapbox to bring their advanced navigation services and AI-powered location data directly into our platform creates a game-changing experience for our customers and helps overcome challenges in destination entry for end users," said Brian Krzanich, Chief Executive Officer of Cerence AI. "This collaboration not only streamlines in-vehicle and mobile development, but also ensures that users benefit from natural, intuitive voice interactions layered with rich, real-time navigation insights. The result is faster innovation cycles, elevated user satisfaction, and a future-ready foundation for OEM and mobile developers."

Automotive OEMs, ODL operators, and mobile developers can sign up for Private Preview at http://www.mapbox.com/forms/mapbox-cerence .

