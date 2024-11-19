SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapbox , a leading location data platform powering navigation, maps and location search for millions worldwide, has been honored with the "Best Unified Enterprise Developer Portal" award at the 2024 DevPortal Awards . This prestigious award celebrates the excellence of Mapbox in delivering a comprehensive and developer-friendly experience through its Mapbox Documentation website.

Mapbox has been honored with the “Best Unified Enterprise Developer Portal” award at the 2024 DevPortal Awards. Post this Mapbox Documentation Named “Best Unified Enterprise Developer Portal” at 2024 DevPortal Awards

Mapbox Documentation, docs.mapbox.com , provides a unified platform that organizes technical information for over two dozen Mapbox products, including web libraries, mobile SDKs and APIs that power location-based apps. Designed with a focus on seamless usability and enriched by a highly customized UI/UX, Mapbox Documentation allows developers to build, innovate and solve complex challenges across diverse applications across the globe.

"For the Best Unified Enterprise Developer Portal category, the jury especially looked for companies who were able to demonstrate strong digital governance by the consistency of the user experience across different APIs. Mapbox Documentation demonstrates intentional investment in creating a unified and developer-friendly experience, consistently showing innovation across mapping, location search and navigation," said Laura Vass, Co-founder of the DevPortal Awards and PRONOVIX, the Developer Portal Company. "Mapbox goes above and beyond to educate the user about the possibilities presented by their offerings."

"This award is a reflection of our commitment to provide robust, thorough documentation, code samples, playgrounds, and tutorials to help inspire and equip all who build with Mapbox tools and services. We are honored and will continue to advocate for the needs of our developer community in all that we do," said Chris Whong, Head of Developer Resources at Mapbox.

Mapbox Documentation Standout Features

Mapbox Documentation offers a range of features that differentiate it from other developer resources. Interactive developer playgrounds enable developers to experiment with Mapbox API parameters within a UI and preview responses, making exploration and testing more efficient. The site also offers an extensive library of code examples, with over 140 interactive Mapbox GL JS examples, alongside accessible code snippets and guides for additional products. In addition, Mapbox Documentation includes a robust help center that provides FAQs, how-to videos, a free AI technical assistant, and guided tutorials to support developers at every stage of their journey.

The 2024 DevPortal Awards jury specifically commended Mapbox for the ' developer cheat sheet ' resource as a great example of a creative approach to tying together a diverse set of API offerings within a compact user interface.

This award highlights the priority that Mapbox places on being a developer-friendly company, with a longstanding commitment to providing state-of-the-art documentation and developer resources that make building with Mapbox solutions efficient and enjoyable.

Mapbox Documentation Customer Quotes

"One of the major factors for why developers are a huge fan of Mapbox is that the documentation is excellent. It's updated regularly, outdated things are archived and you don't get lost with Google searches looking at outdated documentation." — Charles Skelton, GIS lead, Polaris

"Mapbox Documentation was thorough and well-organized. Each function came with sample code, making it easy to understand and extremely helpful for getting started." — Mitsui Kiyoshi, Digital Product Development Department, Digital Division, R-bies Co., Ltd.

"Building a custom map experience with Mapbox on iOS and Android is such a joy! The documentation is great and the developer experience was smooth from the start." — André Sousa, Mobile Lead, ruumi

About Mapbox

Mapbox is the technology underpinning location-aware businesses and applications. Mapbox equips organizations with AI-enhanced tools and data to power navigation for people, packages, and vehicles everywhere. More than 4 million registered developers and nearly 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies have chosen Mapbox because of the platform's flexibility, security, and privacy compliance. Organizations use Mapbox applications, data, SDKs, and APIs to create customized and immersive experiences that delight their customers.

For more information, visit www.mapbox.com .

SOURCE Mapbox