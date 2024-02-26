Mapbox Unveils Digital Twin in Partnership with Snowflake and Maxar to Revolutionize Telecom Visualization

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapbox, the leading location data platform for mobile and web applications, today announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, and Maxar Intelligence, aimed at delivering a cutting-edge digital twin solution for the telecommunications industry. This collaboration leverages Snowflake's geospatial capabilities and Maxar's high-resolution 3D terrain and satellite imagery, combined with Mapbox's powerful rendering capabilities to provide telecom organizations with a visual representation of their cellular coverage at an unprecedented level of precision.

The telecom market is evolving rapidly, and Mapbox's digital twin solution in partnership with Snowflake and Maxar represents a significant leap forward in addressing the challenges faced by telecom companies. With this integrated offering, telecom organizations can obtain hyper-precise insights into cellular coverage, enabling them to make informed decisions related to coverage, outages, maintenance, and new infrastructure.

"Collaborating with Snowflake and Maxar to introduce a digital twin solution provides an opportunity for leaders in business, geospatial, and location intelligence to redefine how telecom organizations visualize and analyze their networks," said Garrett Miller, Global Vice President of Customer Engagement at Mapbox. "By harnessing the power of Mapbox's platform, telecom companies can gain actionable insights into network performance metrics, identify areas for infrastructure improvement, and make informed decisions to meet the evolving demands of their customers."

The digital twin solution consists of a base layer of ultra-high precision coverage raster datasets used for downstream business intelligence visualization and analysis. Mapbox is uniquely positioned to deliver this capability with its raster data pipeline capabilities and superior rendering engine that can performantly handle enormous datasets at scale.

"The AI-enhanced digital twin is aimed at aiding various telecom use cases such as network planning, outage mapping, and optimizing network operations," said Fawad Qureshi, Industry Field CTO at Snowflake. "Mapbox is a key partner within the Snowflake Telecom Data Cloud, and together, we are empowering telecom organizations with a robust toolset, to improve processes and foster innovation through data-driven decision-making."

"Maxar is excited to be part of this transformative partnership with Snowflake and Mapbox. Our Precision3D Telco Suite provides the telecom industry with high-resolution details, such as 3D buildings, foliage and elevations of Earth's surface, on a regional, national and global scale. Combining this dataset with Mapbox's platform and Snowflake's data layers will revolutionize decision-making processes," said Paul Granito, General Manager, Enterprise at Maxar.

The digital twin basemap combined with ultra-high-resolution raster coverage data informs better decision-making related to coverage, outages, maintenance, and new infrastructure. Organizations can access an unprecedented level of cellular coverage insights with hyper-precise telecom data rendered onto HD terrain and imagery. Visit the Mapbox site and fill out the form to show interest and receive updates about the digital twin.

Join Mapbox at Mobile World Congress 2024

Learn more about the digital twin solution and how it can revolutionize telecom coverage decision-making. Mapbox will introduce the solution during their talk at Mobile World Congress 2024 on Wednesday at Snowflake's booth in Hall 5.

ABOUT MAPBOX®

Mapbox is the technology underpinning location-aware businesses and applications. Mapbox equips organizations with AI-enhanced tools and data to power navigation for people, packages, and vehicles everywhere. More than 4 million registered developers and nearly 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies have chosen Mapbox because of the platform's flexibility, security, and privacy compliance. Organizations use Mapbox applications, data, SDKs, and APIs to create customized and immersive experiences that delight their customers.

For more information, visit www.mapbox.com.

