MapBusinessOnline 7.1 Release Provides Territory Alignment Enhancements

CORNISH, Maine, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpatialTEQ Inc., publisher of North America's most advanced business mapping software Www.MapBusinessOnline.com, announced today the release of MapBusinessOnline 7.1, an intermediate release designed to improve territory management tools and provide other user-requested enhancements.

Territory Mapping Software Enhancements

This most recent update to MapBusinessOnline's business mapping software impacts both MapBusinessOnline Standard and Pro subscriptions. Territory editing options now present a 'Move to' option. Move to enables the transfer of geography units from one territory to another in one step. For example, a MapBusinessOnline map creator can now select a group of ZIP codes and choose to move that same selection to another territory. The Move process adds the selected group to the new territory and removes the selection from the original territory.

MapBusinessOnline sales territory mapping users will now have the option to create Look-up lists of geography units before adding them to a territory. The Look-up list can be thought of as a 'sandbox' allowing the MapBusinessOnline user to work with a list of ZIP codes or other geography units before making a permanent assignment to a territory.

MapBusinessOnline's Manage Territories dialog is now improved to provide a better user experience while maintaining territories and marketing lists.

Additional User Requested Features

Additional user-requested enhancements in this release include:

User-configurable Map Legend placement for large format PDF print images and wall maps. Large format PDF print functionality now allows business map users to create digital map files of map images and submit them to plotter printers such as Staples or Kinkos

The Open Map dialog now includes a Recent Maps folder. The Recent Maps folder will populate the most recent maps saved by the map user, streamlining the map opening process and saving time when accessing frequently used map projects

The Location window now provides a resizing drag tool for better control over window layout

Data Window data rows may now be multi-selected for deletion of multiple rows in a single pass. Select multiple rows with a Shift or Control-click and delete all selected rows at once

MapBusinessOnline 7.1 release provides evidence of how important user requests are to MapBusinessOnline's software development path.

About Map Business Online

From the creators of BusinessMAP, www.MapBusinessOnline.com has been providing sales & marketing professionals with affordable and intuitive cloud-based business mapping software, for Mac and PC users, since 2010. Design, edit, and share maps that reflect your business . Create and manage sales territories that drive accountability into your sales force. Develop map-based market analysis. Generate location-based business intelligence. Replace discontinued Microsoft MapPoint with MapBusinessOnline. Access optimized multi-stop routes to lower travel costs. No other mapping software solves so many problems for such a small investment.

