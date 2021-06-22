MapBusinessOnline 7.3 Released with Four Enhancements

CORNISH, Maine, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpatialTEQ Inc., publisher of North America's leading business mapping software Www.MapBusinessOnline.com, announces the release of MapBusinessOnline 7.3. This interim release includes four software enhancements, including fast demographic summaries for any map object, scripting support for Calculated Data Columns, easy export of all boundary and point ZIP codes, and adjustable outline color for selected map objects.

Listed below are additional details for each of the four new features:

Add Quick Summary Demographic Reports as a Text Object to a Map

For the past few years, MapBusinessOnline has offered a data summary button for limited map objects. Now all map objects, including territories, offer data summary reporting capability. Map users can gather up to ten demographic or imported data columns into a tabular format for immediate placement as a text object on a business map. Each summary report can also be exported as a CSV file.

Summary reporting is used across all industries to generate location-based analysis results for strategic planning, expansion planning, sales planning, and market analysis.

Calculated Data Column Scripting

Calculated Data Columns allow MapBusinessOnline users to define a new data column as a function of other existing data in a map layer or dataset. For instance, a map user could sum, multiply, or divide data associated with a set of ZIP codes. The Calculated Data Columns function is now enhanced to allow the use of scripts to define more complex formulas and to calculate column values.

Easy Export of the Complete Point and Boundary ZIP Code Listing Segmented by Territory

MapBusinessOnline has been enhanced to allow for a fast and easy export of the entire database of boundary and point ZIP codes. The standard export options now include several new options:

Add Point-only ZIP codes to the ZIP5 codes (boundary ZIP code) export

Export only ZIP code records assigned to a territory

Segment exported ZIP code data records by territory

This ZIP code export enhancement addresses the distinction between boundary ZIP codes (ZIP Codes representing an area with a boundary) and point ZIP codes (significant mail drop-off points such as hospitals or military installations.) New users are often surprised to find that ZIP codes have more than one type.

Adjustable Outline Color for Selected Map Objects

MapBusinessOnline now allows the map user to change the outline color for cursor selected map objects. This new, user-defined color option improves visibility for selected map object boundaries, bright yellow in color by default, which could make it difficult to see selected objects over yellow color shades on the map.

The above set of new features are further examples of MapBusinessOnline turning customer suggestions for improvements into product features.

About MapBusinessOnline

From the creators of BusinessMAP, www.MapBusinessOnline.com has been providing sales & marketing professionals with affordable and intuitive cloud-based business mapping software, for Mac and PC users, since 2010. Design, edit, and share maps that reflect your business . Create and manage sales territories that drive accountability into your sales force. Develop map-based market analysis. Generate location-based business intelligence. Replace discontinued Microsoft MapPoint with MapBusinessOnline. Access optimized multi-stop routes to lower travel costs. No other mapping software solves so many problems for such a small investment.

