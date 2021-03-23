MapBusinessOnline Issues USA Map Update of COVID-19 Vaccination Progress

CORNISH, Maine, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpatialTEQ Inc., publisher of North America's most advanced business mapping software www.MapBusinessOnline.com, announces today the publications of a MapBusinessOnline daily update map of the USA's COVID-19 full-vaccination progress.

The interactive web map presents a state-level, color-coded view of the USA, with each state's COVID-19 full-vaccination progress noted as a percentage of the total population. The vaccination status map is updated daily. The map website's web-address is consistent from day-to-day.

MapBusinessOnline COVID-19 Full Vaccination Color-coded Status Map by State MapBusinessOnline COVID-19 Fatalities by County Released as a Time-lapse Map

The map is accessible for free by any Internet viewer at the MapBusinessOnline Map Gallery. Easy access to MapBusinessOnline and the MapBusinessOnline Map Viewer as available through the free Map App for MAC or PC machines.

The data source for the COVID-19 vaccination status by state is USAFacts.org.

MapBusinessOnline provides easy-to-use business mapping tools for every-day businesspeople across all industries. MapBusinessOnline users apply these geospatial tools for:

Creating customer maps, competitor maps, and ZIP code maps

Building market analysis maps for site selection and expansion planning

Designing and updating sales territory maps

Conducting spatial queries of imported locations data by radius, polygon, as well as drive time and distance

Accessing USA Census Bureau published demographic information by area

Purchasing competitive business listings with contact information

Developing one-hundred and fifty stop optimized vehicle routes with directions

About MapBusinessOnline

From the creators of BusinessMAP, www.MapBusinessOnline.com has been providing sales & marketing professionals with affordable and intuitive cloud-based business mapping software, for Mac and PC users, since 2010. Design, edit, and share maps that reflect your business . Create and manage sales territories that drive accountability into your sales force. Develop map-based market analysis. Generate location-based business intelligence. Replace discontinued Microsoft MapPoint with MapBusinessOnline. Access optimized multi-stop routes to lower travel costs. No other mapping software solves so many problems for such a small investment.

Contact: Geoffrey Ives [email protected] (800) 425-9035, (207) 939-6866

