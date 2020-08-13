MapBusinessOnline Releases Downloadable & Free Map Viewer App

CORNISH, Maine, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpatialTEQ Inc., publisher of North America's leading business mapping software Www.MapBusinessOnline.com, announced today the release of a free Map Viewer App, part of the MapBusinessOnline Map App download.

The Map Viewer app is for non-subscriber access shared business map views per year. The downloadable Map Viewer is free for anyone desiring access to shared maps. The MapBusinessOnline Map App now includes an in-app registration process for easy set-up.

A USA Business Map Created Using MapBusinessOnline Find the MapBusinessOnline Map Apps in the Start Menu or the Mac Application Folder

MapBusinessOnline business mapping software provides affordable yet advanced map-based market analysis, map visualizations, sales territory mapping tools, with access to business listings and a comprehensive library of demographic data for general business users across the USA and Canada.

The MapBusinessOnline Map Viewer provides a set of features, in addition to map views including:

Point-to-point optimized vehicle routing for up to 150 stops per route

The ability to conduct geospatial queries on shared data

The ability to export geospatial query results

Jpeg and PNG map image save and export functions

Optional password protection

All MapBusinessOnline subscribers can share maps for public viewing as part of their subscription. The Map Viewer is included with all Map App downloads and is available at no charge at the MapBusinessOnline.com website. Shared Map Viewer sessions can be password protected for added security and to limit data access.

Updates for the Map App and Map Viewer occur through the included Map App Updater or from Map App launch. The MapBusinessOnline Apps, once installed, are in the Windows Start Menu or the Mac Applications folder.

The MapBusinessOnline Viewer is one of five apps packaged within the MapBusinessOnline Map App download. The newly released Map Viewer is available at no cost for both Mac and Windows PC machines. The tool provides non-subscribing users with interactive map views of business visualizations, sales planning maps, and territory alignment, independent of web browsers. All Map App applications are cloud-based services and require Internet connectivity. The complete list of apps included in the Map App download is Compatibility Test, MapPoint Map Conversion Tool, MapBusinessOnline application, MapBusinessOnline Viewer, and MapBusinessOnline Updater.

About Map Business Online

From the creators of BusinessMAP, www.MapBusinessOnline.com has been providing sales & marketing professionals with affordable and intuitive cloud-based business mapping software, for Mac and PC users, since 2010. Design, edit, and share maps that reflect your business . Create and manage sales territories that drive accountability into your sales force. Conduct map-based market analysis. Generate location-based business intelligence. Replace discontinued Microsoft MapPoint with MapBusinessOnline. Access optimized multi-stop routes to drive down travel costs. No other mapping software solves so many problems for such a small investment.

Contact: Geoffrey Ives [email protected] (800) 425-9035, (207) 939-6866

SOURCE SpatialTEQ Inc.

