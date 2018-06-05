MapBusinessOnline.com Provides ZIP Code Mapping for Industries

CORNISH, Maine, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Business mapping software leader, Map Business Online (MBO) published by SpatialTEQ Inc., offers comprehensive ZIP code mapping tools for use across all industries. Mapping location-based business data by ZIP code is one of the fastest growing applications of cloud-based business mapping software in use across North America today. The conversion of address-based business data into powerful map visualizations by ZIP code is helping more sales, marketing, and operational management teams develop innovative strategies that increase sales and improve productivity.

Map Business Online web-based mapping software includes updated ZIP code and postal code layers for all areas of the USA, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Map Business Online ZIP code maps allow all users to visualize ZIP code areas based on user-defined areas of interest, imported sales territory tables, or basic ZIP code spreadsheets which may be imported for simple color shading against an accurate and sharable map.

MBO users regularly import business analysis data to generate maps based on ZIP code schemes, as opposed to state, county or Census tract map layers. These analysis maps are used to create sales territories, conduct marketing campaign analysis, create competitor maps, and supplement strategic plans.

ZIP codes, due to their relatively small coverage areas, represent specific local area segments that business people intuitively understand. ZIP code geographies in business maps are the optimum platform for viewing demographic data by category, periodic sales results, as well as franchise business territories. Demographic color shading by ZIP code may be the most common use case for ZIP code mapping because businesses of all kinds can so quickly and easily assess detailed market potential.

Common business applications of MBO ZIP code mapping are:

Industrial sales territory management – The creation and maintenance of sales territories that clearly define areas of sales accountability and provide a platform for sales results postings for large and small manufacturing operations on a monthly or quarterly basis. These same sales territory maps are also used for traveling salesperson sales planning, including optimized multi-stop routing.

Field service operational areas – Service organizations, delivery companies, and mobile healthcare groups, all use ZIP code maps to balance workloads in the field, and to schedule planned and unplanned client visits. Coverage area maps are most often depicted by color shading ZIP codes.

Insurance company claims management – Groups of ZIP codes are applied to define disaster zones for claims management projects. Census demographic categories can be easily applied to claims analysis by ZIP code, enabling fast and accurate risk assessments. Insurance organizations also use the tool for future disaster planning creating geographically documented mitigation strategies.

Marketing campaign management – Both five-digit and three-digit ZIP code maps are used to study the effectiveness of marketing strategies and to define market potential. Campaign delivery and call-to-action results can be monitored by ZIP code or grouped by ZIP codes by area. Marketing analysis, by ZIP code, conducted over time, allows for message adjustment and improved campaign results.

The advent of cloud-based software services has made business mapping software imminently accessible and affordable, rapidly expanding the application of online business mapping tools and the development and use of ZIP code mapping across all industry sectors.

