MAPCO Announces a Senior Discount Program Every Tuesday!

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAPCO is thrilled to announce its new Senior Discount program, available every Tuesday starting November 1st and running throughout the Holiday season, at your local MAPCO. Seniors can get 10% off merchandise within the store (Excludes Alcohol, Tobacco, Lottery and Services) and an additional 10¢ off per gallon when they fuel up with their MYReward$ card.

"We value our senior customers and wanted to show our appreciation by offering them a special discount," said Chrisinda Nelson, Manager of Marketing Communications at MAPCO. "We hope this program makes Tuesdays a little brighter and more affordable for seniors in the communities we serve."

To take advantage of the Senior Discount, customers aged 60 and above simply need to enter their MYReward$ number at the register or gas pump! Not a MYReward$ member? Simply download the MAPCO app and sign up with your birthday today!

This new program is the latest addition to MAPCO's ongoing commitment to providing value and convenience to its customers. With its wide selection of snacks, drinks, and other essentials, plus guaranteed quality fuel options, MAPCO is the perfect one-stop shop for all your needs.

