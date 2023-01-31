MAPCO Named Top Workplace USA by Energage for Second Consecutive Year

Following the award announcement, MAPCO will hold a national hiring event at all locations on Wednesday, February 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAPCO, the Tennessee-based convenience store chain with over 300 stores across the Southeast, has been named a 2023 Top Workplace USA for the second consecutive year by employee survey and research firm, Energage. The list, published annually, is determined entirely by employee feedback, and built on two decades of research, 27 million employee voices, and 450 million data points.

Top Workplaces USA 2023

"We continuously strive to foster a positive work culture at MAPCO and are honored to receive such recognition. What makes this even more meaningful is that it comes from our team members," said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO of MAPCO. "MAPCO prides itself on a work environment that feels like family for our team, which in turn delivers the outstanding customer service that our stores are known for."

An equal opportunity employer, MAPCO offers all full- and part-time workers unmatched benefits and the flexibility to choose when and where they work, as well as how and when they get paid. Supported by professional development opportunities, clear career paths, and a priority to promote from within, MAPCO provides its team members with a dynamic, meaningful career.

Additionally, MAPCO team members are offered opportunities to effect positive change in the communities where they live and work. From youth athletic partnerships to donation programs benefiting organizations like the Boys & Girls Club and United Way, team members can contribute to furthering MAPCO's philanthropic mission of supporting youth physical, emotional, and mental well-being.

In celebration of this announcement, MAPCO will be hosting a companywide National Hiring Day on Wednesday, February 8. Applicants will be guaranteed interviews and have the opportunity to join the MAPCO team of more than 3,000 dedicated individuals, with current openings in retail, food service, management, and more.

Interested parties are encouraged to stop by their nearest MAPCO location between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for ideal interview times or contact their local store for additional details.

To learn more about all available positions or apply now, visit careers.mapcorewards.com.

About MAPCO

Ranked as a Top Workplace USA for two consecutive years, MAPCO works with a team of more than 3,000 dedicated team members with a strong commitment to guest experience to deliver Convenience You Can TRUST® at more than 300 convenience and fuel retailing stores.

Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. Guests can find a Better Break to refresh and recharge with freshly brewed coffee, packaged snacks and drinks, high-quality fuel, and special deals through the industry-leading MY Reward$ loyalty program. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of 48 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving hundreds of accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a leading South America-based retail company.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 15 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

