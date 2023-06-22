MAPCO Recognized as a Top Workplace by The Tennessean for Second Consecutive Year

The Tennessean Names MAPCO as Middle Tennessee Area Top Workplace for 2022 and 2023

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAPCO , the Franklin-based convenience store chain with over 300 stores across the Southeast, has been recognized for the second consecutive year by The Tennessean as a Top Workplace of Middle Tennessee. MAPCO was also named a Top Workplace USA earlier this year and in 2022.

The Top Workplace lists are compiled annually, based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement and research partner, Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization.

"At MAPCO, our team members and drivers throughout the Southeast work in tandem with our Store Support Center in Middle Tennessee to produce excellent customer service, an unparalleled culture, and a team that feels like family," said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO of MAPCO. "We are proud to have been recognized as a top workplace by our employees, especially in the region we call home."

An equal opportunity employer, MAPCO offers all full- and part-time workers unmatched benefits and the flexibility to choose when and where they work, as well as how and when they get paid. Supported by professional development opportunities, clear career paths, and a priority to promote from within, MAPCO provides the ideal toolbox for a dynamic, meaningful career path.

Team members are offered the opportunity to not only serve their communities in-store, but also give back through MAPCO's philanthropic mission of supporting youth physical, emotional, and mental well-being in the cities where they live and work. From a recent playground build in nearby Goodlettsville through the nonprofit Kaboom! to donation programs for youth-based organizations, the MAPCO team works together to contribute meaningfully to local communities.

Applicants interested in the chance to Find Their Better with MAPCO are invited to apply to 800+ open positions across the Southeast, with available opportunities in-store in sales, food service, management and more as well as various positions at the Store Support Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

About MAPCO

Ranked as a Top Workplace USA for two consecutive years, MAPCO works with a team of more than 3,000 dedicated team members with a strong commitment to guest experience to deliver Convenience You Can TRUST® at more than 300 convenience and fuel retailing stores.

Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. Guests can find a Better Break to refresh and recharge with freshly brewed coffee, packaged snacks and drinks, high-quality fuel, and special deals through the industry-leading MY Reward$ loyalty program. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of 48 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving hundreds of accounts.

