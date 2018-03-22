Mapcom Systems Launches M4 SLA Vision Powered by OcularIP

RICHMOND, Va., March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapcom Systems proudly announces the launch of M4 SLA Vision powered by OcularIP, the newest addition to the award-winning M4 Solutions platform. M4 SLA Vision is a comprehensive service assurance solution for communication service providers, allowing them to monitor, report and provide visualization to end customers on their services.

M4 SLA Vision automates many of the reports and dashboards critical to meeting service level agreements (SLAs). These SLAs are required for service providers serving Tier 1 CSPs, backhaul providers, government agencies, healthcare or financial organizations. Communication services are a critical infrastructure component for those industries, so they demand visibility into the health and performance of the communication services they purchase.

"Our clients are increasingly being asked for visibility and assurance for the services they provide, and that demand is only going to grow with the rollout of new technologies like small cells, 5G and IoT devices," said Chuck Flournoy, president of Mapcom Systems. "M4 SLA Vision powered by OcularIP adds critical functionality that service providers need to meet the requirements of their current clients and future technologies."

M4 SLA Vision was built with industry standards in mind and can be deployed within a few weeks to start delivering KPIs and self-service customer reporting. Fully brandable for service providers, the customer portal capabilities enhance the customer experience for some of the most valuable consumers of communications services.

Mapcom Systems is the developer of M4 Solutions Suite, a visual operating system that helps communications providers manage their workforce and networks, including both outside and inside plant, at the physical and logical levels. Mapcom Systems serves communications providers around the world, but primarily those in rural areas across the United States.

OcularIP, now in its 5th Generation, is the industry's leading SLA Assurance Portal and has passed significant tests and milestones to achieve this position. As a result, OcularIP is trusted on a global scale by over 100 carriers to deliver a best-in-class digitized customer experience and the most accurate circuit performance reporting.

