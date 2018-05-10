Mapcom Systems Partners With Paratus Telecom for ISP and OSP Management in Namibia

RICHMOND, Va., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapcom Systems, a global leader in visual OSS and BSS software solutions for telecommunications service providers, has announced that Paratus Africa has begun the implementation of Mapcom's M4 Solutions Suite to accelerate the service fulfillment process and manage the planning, buildout and maintenance of their broadband network.

"We're thrilled to add Paratus to our growing international family," stated Chuck Flournoy, president of Mapcom Systems. "Paratus provides industry-leading telecommunications services, paired with exemplary ongoing support for their customers, and that is precisely what Mapcom is about. We're incredibly excited to be a part of helping Paratus consistently deliver superior LTE, Voice and so much more to Namibia and the surrounding area."

Paratus is the largest privately owned Pan African telecoms operator and already delivers products and services to 22 African countries. It has fully licensed and operational offices in Namibia, Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia and South Africa.

By utilizing Mapcom Systems' award-winning M4 software, Paratus will have visibility to its entire network and additional relevant data from third-party vendors in one system, thus enhancing business intelligence and cross-departmental collaboration.

Paratus CEO Barney Harmse says Mapcom Systems is the perfect partner to help drive operational efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction while easily identifying increased revenue opportunities using geographic data visualization.

With a geographically correct network OSS, Paratus will be more responsive to profitable opportunities and market conditions, while effortlessly fulfilling automated, company-wide reporting requirements.

"Paratus has an aggressive expansion plan and infrastructure roll-out strategy. We have already invested in excess of N$150 million on infrastructure in Namibia over the past two years and continue to invest. More than N$100 million alone has been invested in fiber infrastructure from March 2017 to Feb 2018," Harmse explains.

Harmse says Paratus is a carrier-of-carriers throughout the region and it is important that the international operators have peace of mind when they trust the Paratus Group to deliver products and services to them.

"We have been providing services on our infrastructure to many reputable international telco operators in Africa. Mapcom's M4 Solutions Suite will play a critical part in our network's integrity and health as we deliver a world-class service to world-class operators," he adds.

Utilizing Mapcom Systems' Data Integration Engine, data will seamlessly be integrated from other systems of record into M4 to allow centralized operations management and allocation of resources to efficiently handle dynamic business challenges, such as locate requests across multiple countries and more.

Harmse concludes, "We have taken up the challenge of bandwidth provisioning in light of the enormous growth prospects across the continent. The exponential growth of the internet throughout Africa, according to statistics, has the entire African continent's internet growth calculated at an average of more than 7,000 percent between 2000 and 2017."

