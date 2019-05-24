Mapcom Systems Welcomes VPs of Sales and Technology

RICHMOND, Va., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapcom Systems is excited to announce the additions of Mark Leone and Thomas Mirc to the executive leadership team in their roles of VP of Sales and VP of Technology, respectively. Leone will be responsible for sales team leadership, driving revenue, and creating a Sales process that speaks to the core of what Mapcom does. Mirc will work closely with the technology side of the house, overseeing the adoption of a new Agile development process and the direction of the M4 Solutions Suite.

Leone brings more than 15 years of sales and leadership experience to Mapcom and has led business teams at high-growth technology product and services companies to success. With a passion to coach driven by a need for organizational growth, Mark takes pride in growing business through process, strategy, and organizational alignment.

His addition to Mapcom's sales department is integral to growth of the team and their ability to share the best-in-class solution with clients who need leading business solutions. "It is a great time to join the Mapcom team and I am excited to be part of their growth. Our customers are amazing, and our teams are enthusiastic about serving the telecom industry to the highest of standards. Customers deserve an excellent experience and it's exciting to be able to focus exclusively on supporting the people that wire America."

Thomas Mirc joins the team from Relias Learning where he led the platform product development organization as an Executive Director. "I'm really excited to join the Mapcom team. We will take our product offerings to the next level by leveraging best practices in software architecture, agile program management, and quality engineering that I've been involved with in my career at open source software leaders like Red Hat. I'm particularly excited about Mapcom's work with rural America. I've devoted a part of the past 8 years to rural technology workforce development and entrepreneurship, and this segment of Mapcom's business is both familiar and energizing."

"With the addition of Mark and Tom, Mapcom has now rounded out its new executive leadership team with two more highly-experienced, highly-capable organizational leaders," says Collin Granger, President and CEO. "Both are bringing an exciting new vision for how our company develops and brings to market its industry-leading software products."

About Mapcom Systems

Mapcom Systems is the developer of the M4 Solutions Suite, which allows communication service providers to combine data, fiber management tools and automation to create a complete view of their network that fosters efficiency and growth. Mapcom Systems partners with providers around the world, but primarily those in rural America.

Media Contact:

Allison Williams, Mapcom Systems

Phone: 804 - 743 - 1860

Email: marketing@mapcom.com

