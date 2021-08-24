Maple Bear Global Schools Announces New Scholarship Fund

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maple Bear Global Schools, a Canadian company and well-established international leader in bilingual education, is pleased to announce the Briggs-Pascoe Family Global Education Fund. This legacy education fund, created by the company's founders, harnesses the foundation of the Maple Bear brand in which the spirit of giving back is an integral component.

The Briggs-Pascoe Family Global Education Fund will be open to high-potential children, aged 4 to 6, in Maple Bear regions around the globe, whose family's economic circumstances prevent them from the possibility of attending a Maple Bear school in their local community. Eligible children will receive up to $2,000 towards their tuition fees from the Briggs-Pascoe Family Global Education Fund. For September 2021, this scholarship will be awarded to a qualified family selected from applications from Maple Bear USA schools.

Maple Bear was founded with the purpose of sharing the very best of Canadian education with the world, and its owners share the belief that quality education can bring positive change in the world by educating future leaders to be critical thinkers and imbuing them with a strong sense of social justice and global citizenship.

Maple Bear is dedicated to helping its students become lifelong learners and recognizes that a strong start, through early childhood education, is critical in building the foundation that will allow children to become passionate about learning. Maple Bear acknowledges that one of the primary impediments to social mobility is access to high quality education. This fund provides an inspirational opportunity for new Maple Bear students who would otherwise not have the opportunity to benefit from this world-renowned educational program.

The rollout of the program aligns with the start of a new academic year, one in which many parents are either overcoming or still tackling the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Setbacks in household incomes, and the social disconnection and learning deficits, particularly among early learners, are amongst the leading detrimental impacts of the pandemic often cited by parents globally, who are keen to support their children's growth and access to quality education in a rapidly evolving world.

This legacy gift from the Briggs-Pascoe family is consistent with the Maple Bear culture and brand its founders have created, where giving back to Maple Bear communities around the globe continues to guide the company's long-term operations.

Visit https://www.maplebearusa.com/announcing-the-briggs-pascoe-family-global-education-fund/ to learn more about how to apply for the scholarship.

About Maple Bear Global Schools Founders

Maple Bear Global Schools was founded in 2003 in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, by Rodney Briggs, who recently retired as founding CEO. Rodney remains active with the company as Chairman and shareholder. Robin Pascoe is the former VP Corporate Communications and Social Impact. Through this new Global Education Fund, Rodney, Robin and their children, Lilly and James, hope to inspire Maple Bear owners around the globe to support, promote and encourage initiatives within their local communities with the goal of building a better society.

About Maple Bear Global Schools

Today, the Maple Bear network includes more than 550 open and signed schools in 30 countries. Maple Bear Global Schools is a world leader in bilingual education, offering high-quality Infant care, Preschool, Kindergarten, Elementary and Secondary education, based on practices that place Canadian education among the best on the planet. Delivered in a safe and stimulating environment and with a multicultural and student-centered approach, the Maple Bear methodology develops curiosity, imagination, experimentation and discovery, sparking a true passion for lifelong learning.

