Maple Hill Creamery and Horizon Organic Join Forces to Celebrate National 100% Grass-Fed Organic Dairy Day

The Dairy Leaders Spotlight How Grass-fed Organic Farming Supports Better Cows,

Healthier Soil, and a More Sustainable Food System

KINDERHOOK, N.Y., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maple Hill Creamery, America's original 100% grass-fed organic dairy company, highlighted the future of dairy this Earth Month with National 100% Grass-Fed Organic Dairy Day. Celebrated annually on April 15, this initiative was created to spotlight the farmers, cows, and regenerative farming practices that make better dairy possible. This year, Maple Hill was joined by fellow organic pioneer Horizon Organic, whose grass-fed product line brings additional visibility to the growing movement.

Maple Hill founded this moment of commemoration to highlight how choosing grass-fed organic dairy supports a more resilient food system. By working exclusively with small family farms that practice regenerative agriculture, Maple Hill helps restore soil health, promote biodiversity, and reduce environmental impact while ensuring cows live healthier, more natural lives grazing on pasture. In its second year, the celebration expanded with the participation of Horizon Organic, a brand that has been pioneering organic dairy since 1991 as the first organic milk sold nationwide in the United States. Horizon's grass-fed offerings come from pasture-raised cows that graze outdoors 150 days or more each year, enjoying fresh air and open pasture while consuming an all-organic, non-GMO diet without antibiotics or added growth hormones.

Together, the two brands are collaborating to raise awareness around the benefits of grass-fed organic dairy, from its superior nutritional profile and rich taste to the regenerative agricultural practices that help restore soil health and support family farms. While all organic dairy must meet rigorous standards, 100% grass-fed organic dairy represents an additional level of commitment. Cows raised under 100% grass-fed standards eat a diet entirely of grass, never grain, and are raised in ways that prioritize natural grazing behaviors and pasture-based farming. These practices support healthier soils, improved biodiversity, and dairy products with distinct nutritional advantages.

"National 100% Grass-Fed Organic Dairy Day focuses on the farmers and farming practices that make truly sustainable dairy possible," said Tim Joseph, Founder of Maple Hill Creamery. "These farmers are the backbone of regenerative agriculture, prioritizing the health of their land, their cows, and their communities. By joining forces with Horizon Organic this year, we're able to bring even more awareness to how pasture-based organic dairy supports better nutrition, animal welfare, and the future of farming."

"Bringing grass-fed organic dairy to more families is about making thoughtful farming practices part of everyday choices," said Tyler Holm, CEO of Horizon Organic. "As a brand that has helped define organic dairy in the U.S., we see this week as an opportunity to expand access and awareness—connecting more consumers to where their food comes from and making pasture-based dairy a more visible, viable option in the dairy aisle."

Consumers can support the movement by choosing certified 100% grass-fed organic dairy when shopping. Maple Hill's lineup includes Whole and 2% Reduced Fat Milk, Plain and Vanilla Yogurt, Greek Yogurt, Kefir, and Salted and Unsalted Butter. Horizon Organic also offers a selection of grass-fed milks sourced from pasture-raised cows.

About Maple Hill

Maple Hill has been disrupting the dairy industry since its beginnings in 2009. From day one Maple Hill's founders committed to using regenerative agriculture practices that are better for the animal, for the planet and for everyone. The company was founded with a mission to create clean, organic dairy products and continues to meet that demand for consumers today. Maple Hill produces milk, kefir, butter and yogurt procured from small family farms in Upstate New York. You can find their products nationwide in more than 8,000 retailers including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Target, Kroger, Publix and Walmart, as well as many specialty and independent retailers. For more information, visit maplehill.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @maplehillcreamery.

About Horizon Organic

Two generations of families—and counting—have grown up on Horizon Organic® milk. From the start, as the leading organic milk producer in the U.S., Horizon has been committed to delivering innovative, nourishing dairy that growing families can rely on. As a certified B Corp, Horizon works with more than 500 farmer partners across the U.S. to bring high-quality, certified organic milk to consumers. For more information on Horizon's full portfolio of organic dairy products, visit Horizon.com.

SOURCE Maple Hill Creamery