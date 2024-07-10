Maple Hill Creamery Announces Expansion with New Farms Throughout Central Pennsylvania

Maple Hill Creamery Expands Reach, Seeking to Grow its Network of Grass-Fed Organic Farmers in Lancaster County and Beyond

KINDERHOOK, N.Y., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maple Hill Creamery, America's original 100 percent grass-fed organic dairy company, today announced its expansion with the addition of new farms located in Central Pennsylvania and greater Lancaster County. This growth marks a significant milestone in Maple Hill Creamery's commitment to providing high-quality, 100% grass-fed organic dairy products to consumers while supporting sustainable and regenerative farming practices.

This expansion includes 14 new farms in Central Pennsylvania, that will join Maple Hill's 120 small, family farms. These farms will be managed by dedicated farmers who share Maple Hill Creamery's values of sustainability, animal welfare, and environmental stewardship, and the commitment to producing the best-tasting, most nutritious milk available. Each farm will have an average herd of approximately 50 cows, ensuring the highest quality milk for Maple Hill Creamery's products.

The first farm to join this growth is Springwood Organic Farm, owned and operated by Dwight Stoltzfoos and his family. The Stoltzfoos family has always been at the forefront of regenerative agriculture. They were early adopters of organic dairy in the mid-90s and transitioned to full grass-fed in 2012. As leaders in the movement, they routinely host educational events on their farms to help other farms advance on their regenerative journey. Springwood Organic Farm will serve as Maple Hill Creamery's flagship farm in Pennsylvania.

"We are thrilled to expand our operations into Pennsylvania and welcome these new farmers into the Maple Hill Creamery family," said Tim Joseph, Founder of Maple Hill Creamery. "Our commitment to 100% grass-fed organic dairy is stronger than ever, and we are proud to support farmers who share our values and dedication to sustainable farming practices. We are especially honored to partner with the Stoltzfoos family and enlist their support as we continue to build out our best-in-class network of farms."

In addition to welcoming new farms, Maple Hill Creamery is actively seeking new farmers throughout Pennsylvania who are interested in transitioning to 100% grass-fed organic farming methods. By expanding the brand's network of farms, Maple Hill Creamery aims to further strengthen its supply chain and provide consumers with even greater access to high-quality, grass-fed organic dairy products.

The farms in Pennsylvania are expected to start producing milk for Maple Hill Creamery in Q3 2024. Maple Hill Creamery is committed to working with farmers who are already practicing 100% grass-fed organic farming methods or are in the process of transitioning from conventional organic farming to 100% grass-fed organic.

Maple Hill's full product lineup features Whole and 2% Reduced Fat Milk; Plain and Vanilla Greek Yogurt; Plain, Strawberry, and Vanilla Kefir; Plain and Vanilla Cream on Top Yogurt; and Salted and Unsalted Butter varieties. For more information about Maple Hill Creamery, the company's commitment to sustainable farming practices and store availability, visit www.maplehill.com.

