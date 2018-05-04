Maple Leaf acknowledges passing of Board Director James P. Olson

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX: MFI) acknowledges the passing of Board Director Jim Olson on May 3, 2018, and offers its sincere condolences to his family and friends.
Mr. Olson served the Maple Leaf Board of Directors with distinction since 2011, having served at various times on the Board's Audit, Safety and Sustainability and Human Resources & Compensation (HR&C) Committees. He chaired the Safety and Sustainability Committee and was former Chair of the HR&C Committee.
Mr. Olson was an expert in operations and supply chain in the food and beverage industry, and his contributions since becoming a Director were greatly valued. The Directors highly respected and appreciated the extensive experience that he brought to the boardroom table in those areas. He also was a great mentor to the Company's operations executives, offering counsel and advice freely.
Jim Olson will be greatly missed by the Directors, executives and all employees of Maple Leaf Foods who benefited from having worked with him.
