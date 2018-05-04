Mr. Olson was an expert in operations and supply chain in the food and beverage industry, and his contributions since becoming a Director were greatly valued. The Directors highly respected and appreciated the extensive experience that he brought to the boardroom table in those areas. He also was a great mentor to the Company's operations executives, offering counsel and advice freely.

Jim Olson will be greatly missed by the Directors, executives and all employees of Maple Leaf Foods who benefited from having worked with him.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is a leading consumer protein company, making high quality, innovative products under national brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Lightlife™ and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™. The Company employs approximately 11,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maple-leaf-acknowledges-passing-of-board-director-james-p-olson-300643036.html

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mapleleaffoods.com

