Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security Hosts Annual Symposium on Canada's Growing Food Insecurity Crisis

In Canada, almost 9 million people experienced food insecurity in 2023, including one in four children. Food bank usage has surged to unprecedented levels, with one in 10 Torontonians now relying on food banks. According to a recent Feed Ontario report, more than one million people visited a food bank in the province last year.

"Food insecurity has an enormous impact on health, life span, self-worth, academic success, and employment," said Michael McCain, Honourary Chair, Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security. "And as we neglect people when they are at their most vulnerable, we erode the integrity and strength of our society. We need more expansive, impactful solutions. Food insecurity will not be solved by food donations no matter how good those donations make us feel. We need to press for more equitable and healthier societies with a safety net no one falls below."

The Symposium highlighted provincial actions underway in Manitoba, Ontario, and Newfoundland and Labrador, with Premier Andrew Furey focusing on the intersection of health and food access, noting that investments in food security improve health and strengthen the economy.

"We can't afford not to make these investments as they bring both economic and social returns," said the Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, regarding investments made to address the social determinants of health and improve well-being in his province. He also shared his eagerness to work collaboratively and to consider joining the Centre and other national food security organizations to set a target to reduce food insecurity by 50% by 2030.

Other panels at the Symposium covered advancements in food prescribing in the United States as a means to address the epidemic of diet-related diseases, and how to build the food prescribing movement in Canada, while supporting culturally diverse food needs.

"Food insecurity in Canada is a deeply entrenched issue that demands our collective focus and action," said Sarah Stern, Executive Director, Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security. "How can it be that, in a nation as wealthy as ours, millions of people face impossible choices between feeding their families and paying for basic needs like rent, medication, or utilities? We know what is needed, including an adequate disability benefit that could lift 50% of food insecurity people above the age of 15 out of deep poverty."

The Symposium reinforced the urgency to work across sectors, including political parties and jurisdictions to implement scale solutions.

About the Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security

The Maple Leaf Centre for Food Security ("the Centre") is a registered charity committed to working collaboratively to reduce food insecurity in Canada by 50% by 2030. The Centre advocates for critical public policies and invests in knowledge building and programs that advance the capacity of people and communities to achieve sustainable food security. The Centre was created in 2016 and is governed by a board of directors, including four independent experts.

