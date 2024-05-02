MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF VOTE FOR ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

May 02, 2024

TSX: MFI
www.mapleleaffoods.com

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) reported today that it successfully held its 2024 Annual Meeting of shareholders, with 107 shareholders representing 102,445,927 of the common shares voting in person or by proxy. This represents a voting turnout of 83.49% of the Company's total outstanding common shares.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management information circular dated March 13, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company until the next Annual Meeting. The results of the vote for the election of directors were as follows:

Names of Directors

Number of 
Shares Voted 
For

 

Percentage of
Shares Voted
For

Number of  

Shares Voted  
Against  

Percentage
of

Shares Voted
Against

W.E. Aziz

101,400,512

99.16 %

857,462

0.84 %

R.G. Close

100,633,046

98.41 %

1,624,927

1.59 %

C.E. Frank

101,435,434

99.20 %

822,540

0.80 %

T.P. Hayes

87,955,854

86.01 %

14,302,119

13.99 %

K.N. Lemon

101,967,974

99.72 %

290,000

0.28 %

A.G. Macdonald

102,152,996

99.90 %

104,978

0.10 %

L. Mantia

101,508,740

99.27 %

749,233

0.73 %

J.W.F. McCain

101,400,540

99.16 %

857,434

0.84 %

M.H. McCain

101,024,203

98.79 %

1,233,770

1.21 %

B. Newlands Campbell

101,502,903

99.26 %

755,070

0.74 %

All other resolutions at the meeting were also successfully approved by shareholders including:

  • the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation (97.06% of votes cast in favour);
  • the advisory resolution on Maple Leaf Foods' approach to executive compensation (98.24% of votes cast in favour); and
  • Amendment to the Option Plan (98.82% of votes cast in favour).

A full report on voting results is available under Maple Leaf Foods' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.™, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

