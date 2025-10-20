Maple Leaf Foods Introduces Musafir - A South Asian-Inspired, Protein-Forward Food Brand

A cultural combination, Musafir products showcase authentic South Asian spices, flavours and ingredients in formats that are ready in minutes. Proudly made in Canada, the Musafir product range features a diverse line-up of protein sources including paneer cheese, eggs, chickpea, and chicken.

"Musafir was developed to explore how food can connect people to culture, memory, and new experiences," said Jitendra Sagili, Chief R&D and Food Technology Officer at Maple Leaf Foods. "We're excited to introduce a brand that meets the growing appetite for bold flavours while delivering the quality, convenience, and innovation our consumers want. Whether it's nostalgic tastes of home or a new global flavour experience, Musafir brings rich traditions into familiar formats that are easy to enjoy."

Canada's Evolving Palate

Evolving Canadian demographics are bringing together new cuisines and flavours. South Asians are Canada's largest and fast-growing visible minority,* and second-generation Canadians are blending cultural heritage with modern lifestyles, driving demand for bold, convenient flavours.

Musafir products highlight two key staples widely used in South Asian cuisine. The first is paneer, a fresh, non-aged and non-melting cheese. Featured in many South Asian traditions, it is a mild and versatile high-protein vegetarian option. The second staple is masala which means "spice blend" in Hindi. Masala is a complex mix of spices that plays a part in nearly every South Asian dish. Each Musafir product features a distinctive masala blend of real spices to deliver warmth, aroma, and layered flavour.

Musafir – meaning "traveller" in Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Persian and Arabic – symbolizes both heritage and discovery. The distinctive, flavour-packed Musafir options include:

Paneer Burgers and Paneer Nuggets – vegetarian offerings perfectly combining paneer, potato, onion, and red pepper with parsley and authentic masala spices in a crispy coating. Air fryer ready in 12 to 15 minutes, these options deliver 9 to 10 grams of protein per serving.

vegetarian offerings perfectly combining paneer, potato, onion, and red pepper with parsley and authentic masala spices in a crispy coating. Air fryer ready in 12 to 15 minutes, these options deliver 9 to 10 grams of protein per serving. Masala Paneer Bites – a vegetarian offering with paneer, red pepper, onion and authentic masala spices blended with chickpea flour. With 12 grams of protein per serving, they are microwave-ready in just two minutes or can be air fried for 12 minutes.

a vegetarian offering with paneer, red pepper, onion and authentic masala spices blended with chickpea flour. With 12 grams of protein per serving, they are microwave-ready in just two minutes or can be air fried for 12 minutes. Popcorn Paneer – available at Costco, these snackable bites of protein-packed paneer are mixed with potato, onion, red pepper, parsley and masala spices.

available at Costco, these snackable bites of protein-packed paneer are mixed with potato, onion, red pepper, parsley and masala spices. Masala Omelette Bites – a delicious combination of egg, red pepper, onion and an authentic blend of masala spices with 11 grams of protein per serving. Microwave for 90 seconds or air fry for 10 minutes.

a delicious combination of egg, red pepper, onion and an authentic blend of masala spices with 11 grams of protein per serving. Microwave for 90 seconds or air fry for 10 minutes. Butter Chicken Bites – a savoury blend of tender Halal chicken chunks in a rich, creamy butter chicken sauce, all nestled in a golden flaky pastry crust. With 10 grams of protein per serving, they are ready in just 90 seconds in the microwave or 10 minutes in the air fryer.

Musafir products are now available in the frozen aisles at major grocery retailers nationally.

www.musafirfoods.com

*Statistics Canada, Census of Population 2024

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX: MFI) is a leading, protein-focused consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. It proudly produces responsibly-made, delicious food under powerhouse brands that include Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Musafir™, Schneiders®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, LightLife® and Field Roast®. Committed to Raising the Good in Food and bringing customers protein with purpose, Maple Leaf Foods delivers shared value for all its stakeholders by leading the way in safety and sustainability, building loved brands, operating with excellence, developing extraordinary talent, and broadening its impact through innovation and geographic reach.

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED