Maple Leaf Foods Joins Team Canada as Official Protein Partner

Multi-year partnership launches Maple Leaf's national "Victory. But First, Protein" program and powers the next generation of Canadian athletes

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Today, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX: MFI) announced a new partnership, naming Maple Leaf Foods the Official Protein Partner of Team Canada starting with the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics and spanning through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This partnership will help support Team Canada athletes as they train, compete, and pursue their Olympic dreams.

"We are so pleased to welcome Maple Leaf Foods to Team Canada ahead of Milano Cortina 2026," said Jacqueline Ryan, Chief Brand and Commercial Officer of the COC and CEO of the Canadian Olympic Foundation. "This partnership is built on a shared commitment to our Olympic values, and a shared belief that sport can transform and inspire our nation. We're grateful for Maple Leaf Foods' ongoing support of both current and next generation Team Canada athletes, and we know this partnership will make a lasting impact on sport in Canada."

"Protein is the foundation of everyday performance – from school lunches to a gold-medal moment," said Adam Grogan, President and Chief Operating Officer of Maple Leaf Foods. "Maple Leaf Foods is proud to be the Official Protein Partner of Team Canada nourishing the drive, pride, and performance that unite Canadians everywhere. This partnership is a natural fit. Maple Leaf Foods and the COC share a belief that success is built on integrity, passion, and pride in what we do."

"Victory. But First, Protein"

Maple Leaf Foods will be launching its new national campaign in January, "Victory. But First, Protein". This highlights the importance of starting every day and every activity – from early morning ice time, to biking to work, to walking home from school or gearing up for a gold medal win – with wholesome, complete protein.

This campaign aims to inspire Canadians to make protein a priority in their everyday lives. Maple Leaf Foods has also partnered with Team Canada athletes, including Laurent Dubreuil, Cassie Sharpe, Ivanie Blondin, Maïa Schwinghammer, William Dandjinou, Courtney Serault, and Megan Oldham.

Maple Leaf Foods will build programs that showcase brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, and Maple Leaf Mighty Protein™.

Investing in the next generation

Beyond the Games, Maple Leaf Foods is partnering with the Canadian Olympic Foundation to support next generation athletes through the Double Your Impact campaign. Maple Leaf will match individual donations up to $30,000 through the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games, until March 5, 2026. This commitment will help fund coaching, training, sports medicine, and international competition – breaking down barriers so more Canadians can reach the podium.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX: MFI) is a leading, protein-focused consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. It proudly produces responsibly made, delicious food under powerhouse brands that include Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf ® Natural Selections®, Maple Leaf Mighty Protein™, Musafir™, Schneiders®, Mina® Halal, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, LightLife® and Field Roast™. Committed to Raising the Good in Food and bringing customers protein with purpose, Maple Leaf Foods delivers shared value for all its stakeholders by leading the way in safety and sustainability, building loved brands, operating with excellence, developing extraordinary talent, and broadening its impact through innovation and geographic reach.

About the Canadian Olympic Committee

The Canadian Olympic Committee believes sport has the power to transform Canada. Team Canada 2035 is our commitment to safe, inclusive, barrier free sport so more young people can play and stay in sport. We will achieve that through a relentless focus on Podium, Play and Planet, so the next generation of Canadian athletes can achieve their Olympic dreams. Learn more at olympic.ca.

