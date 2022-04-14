Maple Leaf Foods unveils new corporate website

Using latest technology, the new website is optimized for a mobile user experience designed with accessibility and SEO best practices in mind.

Key features of the new website include:

Careers and Job Search : In the new careers section of the website, job seekers can find an abundance of information about career opportunities at Maple Leaf Foods in a vast number of areas of the organization and apply for jobs directly on the website.





Locations : The new locations feature offers a transparent view of the company's 25+ locations across North America , including directions and details about each facility.





Media Centre : The upgraded media centre is a one-stop-shop for company resources from news releases and fact sheets to multimedia assets, including high res photos, videos and logos.





Investors : Visitors are invited to learn more about how Maple Leaf Foods is creating shared value for multiple stakeholders in the investors microsite.





Brands : Maple Leaf Foods is a family of brands and in the new website's enhanced brands section, consumers can learn more about Maple Leaf Foods' iconic brands, Maple Leaf® and Schneiders®, and dive deeper into the 21 additional brands in the company's portfolio.





Stories: Learn more about life at Maple Leaf Foods through first-person accounts written on the company blog.

The new corporate website evokes the true essence of Maple Leaf Foods. It offers a visually appealing platform with transparent content where the company showcases its purpose to Raise the Good in Food and demonstrates its leadership in delivering shared value to its customers, consumers, investors, communities, its people and the environment. Visit www.mapleleaffoods.com and join Maple Leaf Foods on its journey to become the most sustainable protein company on earth.

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. The Company employs approximately 13,500 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

