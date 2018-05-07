Maple Leaf introduces sweeping changes to iconic brand

This includes a comprehensive revamp of the entire portfolio so that all products are made with Maple Leaf's premium meat and real, simple, or natural ingredients. All products will contain NO artificial preservatives, flavours, colours or sweeteners. The brand will lead in transparency, including legible, pronounceable ingredients that consumers trust and can find in their pantry.

"Consumer expectations are changing, and we are rising to the challenge," said Michael McCain, president and CEO. "Protein is foundational to healthy bodies, and Maple Leaf will stand for delicious food made of real, simple or natural ingredients that parents can feel good about feeding their families. We have committed ourselves to a radical new food manifesto which reflects this revolution and defines the standards this brand will live by."

"Over the last 18 months, Maple Leaf has reformulated each product carrying this brand, with just the simplest and highest quality real food," said Adam Grogan, senior vice president, marketing and innovation. "We have taken out the things people don't want or don't know, and have only included ingredients that deliver our highest standard of quality and delicious taste. The result is a breakthrough of innovation in meat products that consumers love to eat. They can feel good about their real food choices and can trust the brand through our commitment of absolute transparency."

Beginning now, and rolling out through the remainder of the year, Canadians will find a new and refreshed Maple Leaf brand in their grocery stores, including a vibrant new logo, packaging design, and more prominent, easy-to-read ingredient lists on all products. The campaign will be brought to life through a bold, multi-phase national marketing program including television, out-of-home billboards, digital and print.

These sweeping brand changes signify a much larger commitment to a sustainable planet. Maple Leaf Foods is pursuing a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth by going beyond the food it produces to create broader social value. This includes a commitment to substantially reducing its environmental impact on air, water and land; being a leader in animal care; and advancing food security for all Canadians.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is a leading consumer protein company, making high quality, innovative products under national brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, LightlifeTM and Field Roast Grain Meat Co. TM. The Company employs approximately 11,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maple-leaf-introduces-sweeping-changes-to-iconic-brand-300643368.html

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mapleleaffoods.com

