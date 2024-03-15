MAPLE STREET ADVISORS JOINS INVESTOR GROUP SERVICES

Investor Group Services expands its growth consulting services by acquiring Maple Street Advisors, a leading pricing strategy and go-to-market consultancy serving private equity investors and their portfolio companies.

BOSTON, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor Group Services ("IGS"), a consulting firm serving the private equity industry ­with offices in Boston, New York, and Chicago, is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of Maple Street Advisors, a value creation advisor also serving private equity firms and their portfolio companies with expertise in market analytics, pricing strategy, sales execution, and go-to-market effectiveness. The acquisition expands and enhances IGS's portfolio value creation capabilities to further help clients achieve outstanding revenue and profit growth.

"We are delighted to partner with Maple Street Advisors and their outstanding professionals in the pricing and go-to-market space," remarked Mindy Berman, Senior Managing Director at IGS. "The partnership with Maple Street Advisors both broadens and deepens our service capabilities, enabling IGS to deliver even more robust growth-oriented insights and value creation services to our private equity clients and their portfolio companies."

Maple Street Advisors is a recognized leader in pricing strategy and go-to-market transformation, helping private equity-backed companies capture market share, expand profit margins, and maximize customer lifetime value. The Maple Street team designs practical pricing solutions and recommendations that are easy to implement, leading to improved financial performance. The entire Maple Street team is remaining with the business and has joined IGS following the transaction.

"Our team is excited to join IGS, a combination that will create a world-class suite of solutions for clients. At Maple Street, we have found that most portfolio companies are in need and can benefit greatly from our service offerings to accelerate their growth and optimize their commercial and pricing strategies," said Russell Jenkins, Managing Partner of Maple Street Advisors.

"Maple Street Advisors is the preeminent expert in pricing and commercial effectiveness with a bespoke approach that creates actionable results for their clients, similar to IGS. As we deepen and expand growth-oriented services for our clients, we are very excited to welcome the Maple Street team," noted Rob Lordi, Senior Managing Director at IGS.

Investor Group Services focuses on growth consulting by providing commercial due diligence and strategic advisory services to private equity firms and portfolio companies, corporate development groups, and senior management teams. These groups rely on IGS for strategic insights, market intelligence, and research prowess to inform critical investment and strategic decisions.

