Maplebear Inc. d/b/a Instacart Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before March 25, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - CART

News provided by

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

20 Feb, 2024, 05:45 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Maplebear Inc. d/b/a Instacart ("Maplebear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CART) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Maplebear investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Instacart common stock pursuant and/or traceable to offering documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about September 19, 2023; and/or (b) Instacart securities between September 19, 2023 and October 1, 2023, both dates inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/maplebear-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=67269&wire=4 

CART investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Instacart had overstated the extent to which online grocery shopping and delivery habits among consumers were accelerating; (ii) Instacart had downplayed the extent of the competition that it faced in the online grocery shopping and delivery market; (iii) accordingly, defendants overstated the Company's post-initial public offering growth, business, and financial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Maplebear during the relevant time frame, you have until March 25, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Also from this source

Contact Levi & Korsinsky by March 19, 2024 Deadline to Join Class Action Against BioVie Inc.(BIVI)

Contact Levi & Korsinsky by March 19, 2024 Deadline to Join Class Action Against BioVie Inc.(BIVI)

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in BioVie Inc. ("BioVie" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIVI) of a class action securities lawsuit. CLASS...
Contact Levi & Korsinsky by March 18, 2024 Deadline to Join Class Action Against Mobileye Global Inc.(MBLY)

Contact Levi & Korsinsky by March 18, 2024 Deadline to Join Class Action Against Mobileye Global Inc.(MBLY)

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Mobileye Global Inc. ("Mobileye Global" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MBLY) of a class action securities...
More Releases From This Source

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.