Maplebear Investigation Initiated: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Maplebear Inc. d/b/a Instacart - CART

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Maplebear Inc. d/b/a Instacart (NasdaqGS : CART).

In December 2025, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced a $60 million penalty against the company as a result of "deceiving consumers with false advertising, failure to provide refunds and unlawful subscription enrollment processes" relating to its Instacart+ program. Further, in a separate matter, Reuters reported that the FTC had sent the Company a civil investigative demand seeking information about Instacart's pricing program that utilized an AI-powered tool that allowed retailers to show different prices for the same item to different customers. The FTC issued a statement that although it "has a longstanding policy of not commenting on any potential or ongoing investigations," "like so many Americans, we are disturbed by what we have read in the press about Instacart's alleged pricing practices[.]"

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Maplebear's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Maplebear shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-cart/ to learn more.

