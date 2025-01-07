Maplebear Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Enovis to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplebear Inc. (NASD: CART) will replace Enovis Corp. (NYSE: ENOV) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Enovis will replace Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, January 14. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is acquiring Arch Resources in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Following completion of the merger, CONSOL Energy will be renamed Core Natural Resources Inc., and its ticker will change to CNR.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector January 14, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Maplebear CART Consumer Staples January 14, 2025 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Enovis ENOV Health Care January 14, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Enovis ENOV Health Care January 14, 2025 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Arch Resources ARCH Materials

