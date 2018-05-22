MapleMark Bank Attracts Record Capitalization

MapleMark Bank is owned by Maple Financial Holdings, Inc., and run by industry veterans Tony and Eric Davis, longtime principals of The F&M Bank and Trust Company in Tulsa, OK. Headquartered in Dallas' prestigious Old Parkland Campus, the bank also has full-service branches in Tulsa, Okla., and Edgewood, Texas.

"Just as in our previous bank, we are committed to building strong, long-term relationships with our bank clients by listening to their vision, then tailoring bespoke, end-to-end financial solutions to help them fulfill their business and personal needs," said Tony Davis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

MapleMark Bank clients include higher net worth individuals, family offices and middle-market companies needing private and commercial banking and borrowing needs up to $15 million. By leveraging the tenure and expertise of the Davis brothers and a seasoned team of highly skilled bankers, MapleMark collaborates with sophisticated investors and business owners who understand and appreciate the associated challenges and opportunities of managing a business.

MapleMark Bank offers clients a full complement of private/personal banking and treasury services, including commercial and consumer loans. MapleMark's sophisticated technology and substantial online presence allows bank customers instant, secure access to account information and deposit services.

"Our clients place a premium on service and expertise, combined with long-lasting, trusted relationships," added Davis. "We partner with them to help keep their legacies intact and growing."

MapleMark Bank Fact Sheet

Headquarters | Dallas, Texas

Reagan Place at Old Parkland

3963 Maple Avenue, Suite 260

Dallas, Texas 75219

214-698-5750

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Southern Hills Tower

2431 East 61st Street, Suite 710

Tulsa, Oklahoma 74136

918-297-8300

Edgewood, Texas

500 West Pine Street

Edgewood, Texas 75115

903-896-4341

MapleMarkBank.com

NMLS: 405337

Routing Number: 111907827

For more information on this topic, please contact Tony Davis, Chairman & CEO, at 214-698-5750 or tony.davis@maplemarkbank.com or Will Richardson, Tulsa Market Presdident, at 918-297-8300 or will.richardson@maplemarkbank.com

