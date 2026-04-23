MapleStory R- Evolution Officially Launches in the Americas and Europe! Bugcat Capoo Collaboration, $20,000 Reward Events, and Official Theme Song MV Revealed

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 23, 2026, the idle RPG MapleStory R- Evolution, released by RASTAR GAMES and officially licensed by NEXON, has now launched across the Americas and Europe. To celebrate its global release, the game introduces a wide range of launch events, including a $20,000 prize pool campaign, a collaboration with the popular IP Bugcat Capoo, a launch lottery featuring premium rewards such as an iPhone 17 Pro, and the premiere of the official theme song MV.

Download Link: https://msrus.onelink.me/UuDD/3snytepo

Community Page: https://msrus.onelink.me/xKn7/tv3i8r4e

Launch Celebration: Multiple Grand Events Now Live

As the game officially launches, all pre-registration rewards are now available. Download today to claim the Zakum outfit, SSR Pets, and abundant in-game resources.

To celebrate the official launch, four major events with a total reward pool of $20,000 are now live, including the Ranking Tournament, Friend Invitation Event, Content Creation Event, and Community Guide Event. Players can participate via official community channels and earn cash rewards based on performance and engagement.

All events are now available. Players are encouraged to visit the official community platforms for full details and participation.

Bugcat Capoo Collaboration Officially Begins

The collaboration between MapleStory R- Evolution and the popular IP Bugcat Capoo is now live. During the event period, players can obtain exclusive collab outfits, pets, and themed emotes. In addition, the official team has released the collab PV and theme song MV. Players who leave comments on the event posts will have a chance to win Amazon Gift Cards.

Join Community Giveaway for a Chance to Win iPhone 17 Pro and More

A special launch giveaway event is now available. Players can also redeem exclusive gift codes released alongside the event. By commenting with their in-game ID under the official Facebook event post, participants will have a chance to win exciting rewards, including an iPhone 17 Pro, a Nintendo Switch 2, a PlayStation 5, and Amazon Gift Cards ($100).

Official Theme Song MV Premiere

To mark the official launch, the MapleStory R- Evolution theme song MV has been released, delivering a fresh reinterpretation that brings players back to the nostalgic yet action-packed Maple universe. Players who participate in the theme song event on the official community by leaving comments will also have a chance to win Amazon Gift Cards.

Creators Join the Adventure at Launch

To further celebrate the launch, MapleStory R- Evolution is collaborating with numerous gaming content creators, including well-known YouTubers and influencers. These creators will share their gameplay experiences with their audiences. Don't miss their exclusive gift codes.

About MapleStory R- Evolution

Officially licensed by NEXON, MapleStory R- Evolution is an idle adventure RPG that faithfully recreates the beloved MapleStory experience. With one-tap operation and automated combat, players can level up effortlessly anytime, anywhere. Whether at work, in class, waking up, going to bed, traveling, or even playing other games, the game features 24/7 auto-battle, allowing true hands-free growth.

The game is currently running a collaboration event with the popular IP Bugcat Capoo. Don't miss the limited collaboration items and enjoy a delightful adventure alongside Capoo!

SOURCE RASTAR GAMES