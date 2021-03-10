Maplewood Senior Living And Omega Healthcare Investors Announce Official Opening Of Inspīr Carnegie Hill On Manhattan's Upper East Side

"It is with great excitement that we officially open the doors of our flagship Inspīr residence and first Manhattan-based community, and welcome our residents to their exceptional new home," said Gregory D. Smith, President and CEO of Inspīr and Maplewood Senior Living. "Offering the first world-class care of its kind combined with unmatched health and wellness amenities, awe-inspiring design, exclusive partnerships and immersive experiences, our residents will have access to unlimited opportunities right at their doorsteps."

Inspīr Carnegie Hill will introduce a sophisticated, independent lifestyle with five-star dining options and partnerships with the city's renowned cultural institutions – such as 92Y, Jewish Museum, New York Public Library, the JCC and more – to not only offer the "Ultimate New York City Experience," but to also ensure that their residents and families receive a world-class care experience. One of the cornerstones of the program involves the appointment of Claire Davenport, M.D., M.S., to its Integrated Care Team as House Geriatrician through a collaboration with the Brookdale Department of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, which was just ranked the #1 geriatrics program in the country by U.S. News & World Report. In her role, Dr. Davenport provides fully integrated on-site primary care, geriatric consultations, oversight of on-site laboratory services, and participates in care model/program development and innovation initiatives. Additionally, residents of Inspīr Carnegie Hill will receive highly coordinated access to services at the Martha Stewart Center for Living and the Mount Sinai Health System.

Inspīr Carnegie Hill also recently partnered with Rusk Rehabilitation's Horticultural Therapy Program at NYU Langone Health to introduce the benefits of horticulture therapy to their memory care residents in order to reduce stress and improve cognitive function. Through this programming, the interaction with nature stimulates long-term recall with familiar tasks from the past, strengthens the powers of observation and attention to detail, boosts the quality of personal interactions by overcoming distraction and lengthening attention spans, and, most importantly, gives its beneficiaries a sense of being needed and necessary to the life of another living thing.

Curated wellness experiences, from group classes to workshops to individual sessions that promote health, well-being and vitality for staff, will be available for residents and families courtesy of Namaste New York. Offerings are designed specifically for older adults and are built on a four-pillar philosophy that includes movement, stillness, touch and nourishment. Examples include modified yoga, assisted stretch, strength conditioning, mindfulness meditation and nutrition coaching. These modalities are proven to increase mobility, flexibility and strength and decrease chronic pain, inflammation and stress. In addition, Inspīr Carnegie Hill offers lifelong learning classes, cognitively stimulating activities and brain-healthy foods to keep the neurons active and to maximize brain function.

The perks of living at Inspīr Carnegie Hill do not end there. Residents will enjoy various entertainment offerings including Stage Access, an on-demand streaming platform that delivers performing arts content directly to residents in both 2D and virtual reality for a truly immersive experience. In addition to the best dance, opera, theatre and concerts from around the world, residents will enjoy free access and exclusive first looks at new programs, special events and custom-created "Inspīr'd content" created jointly by Stage Access and Inspīr. Through a partnership with The Actors Fund, Inspīr Carnegie Hill integrates entertainment and arts professionals into the rhythm of each day through dance, music, storytelling, acting and more. By engaging with New York City's finest actors and artists, this programming keeps residents moving while also stimulating their brains.

Cultivated to deliver an elevated experience swathed in comfortable opulence, the residences and amenities embody a quality and lifestyle with an eye toward elegance and ease. Designed by Handel Architects, Inspīr Carnegie Hill is a modern senior living community with meticulously thought-out interior design and architectural elements that are far more than what meets the eye. Located at 1802 Second Avenue, every detail throughout the 23-story tower has been chosen to evoke luxury, promote health and wellness, and optimize overall well-being. The design approach to the interiors provides Inspīr Carnegie Hill residents with meaningful connections to nature, the outdoors, the city and the Upper East Side community. Handel Architects prioritized the organization of the interior program around what matters most in its urban context: views to the city at large, access to natural light and fresh air through windows and sliding doors, bringing the outdoors in and allowing for monumental public spaces.

Inspīr Carnegie Hill's amenities include a luxury salon, an open-air SkyPark located on the 17th floor, a lounge and library, fitness center, heated saltwater pool, screening room, two fine dining options (meals included), a 24-hour attended lobby, concierge, Mercedes-Maybach house car available daily and limousine service available upon request, as well as other services.

About Inspīr Carnegie Hill

Inspīr is a new, luxury senior living brand offering a different approach to living for discerning seniors in urban markets. Inspīr is the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and world-class care. The brand's flagship senior living residence, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, is located at 1802 Second Avenue at 93rd Street, in the heart of New York City's Upper East Side. Inspīr Carnegie Hill boasts a masterfully designed building with state-of-the-art technology and 215 private residences customized to fit the needs of an aging population. The community will offer assisted living, memory care and enhanced care options. Inspīr is developed by Maplewood Senior Living, in partnership with Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). For more information, please call 646-978-9040 or visit inspirseniorliving.com.

About Maplewood Senior Living

Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Based in Westport, CT, Maplewood Senior Living owns and operates 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. There is an Upper East Side location in Manhattan, NY, within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new, senior living offering was launched to provide a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit http://www.maplewoodseniorliving.com.

