Maplewood Senior Living Responds to Falls in Just 90 Seconds with Revolutionary AI Technology

Only .3% of Falls Result in an ER Visit Compared to National Industry Average of 23.6%

CHARDON, Ohio, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries among older adults, but Maplewood Senior Living is transforming senior care and safety through an innovative partnership with SafelyYou — the leader in empowering safer, more person-centered care across senior living through world-leading AI, industry-changing hardware and remote expert clinicians.

Data taken from the past six months at Maplewood's Ohio communities in Chardon, Cuyahoga Falls and Twinsburg reveals remarkable results. Since implementing the AI-powered fall detection system, Maplewood has achieved a median staff response time to resident falls of just 90 seconds compared to the industry study average of 40 minutes (NIH Clinical Validation Study, 2018). "Knowing Maplewood is able to provide care for your loved one, right when they need it most, means tremendous peace of mind for families," says Brian Geyser, Maplewood's Vice President, Enterprise Intelligence. In addition, only 0.3% of the detected falls required an ER visit, compared to the industry standard of 23.6% (MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2020 Jul 10). Avoiding ER sendouts means significant risk reduction for residents and cost savings for families.

"With SafelyYou we were able to respond faster and get our residents the care they needed more quickly. And by doing so, avoided unnecessary ER send-outs. The benefits don't end there — Maplewood's partnership with SafelyYou has also helped to better equip staff with data and insights to make informed, contextual clinical decisions, providing more personalized, higher-quality care," said Kim Keller, Regional Director of Resident Services.

The AI-powered fall detection system utilizes cutting-edge sensors to detect falls with over 99% accuracy for consented residents. These sensors securely monitor residents' activity in their apartments and care staff are immediately notified in the event of a fall, ensuring prompt assistance for residents in need. Maplewood implemented this initiative to enhance quality of care and create safer environments for residents, particularly those with memory impairment.

In the past six months, 93% of falls occurred while the resident was alone in their room. However, in the rooms with SafelyYou, 100% of them were witnessed by Maplewood staff thanks to the AI-enabled sensors.

About 8% of the falls that occurred during these six months were "silent falls," meaning the resident fell and then self-recovered. "Before SafelyYou, we may have never known about those falls and if the resident was injured during the fall, we would have likely not known how they were injured," added Keller. "Now we do."

Furthermore, 99% of captured resident falls were watched and thoroughly analyzed by caregivers in fewer than 13 minutes of the incident, allowing staff to better understand the events that led to the fall and provide higher care confidence to medical providers, family members, and loved ones. Additionally, these insights have enabled Maplewood to adjust apartment layouts and implement further modifications to support residents and reduce the likelihood of future falls or injuries.

"Resident well-being is our unwavering priority. We're committed to empowering our dedicated staff with the best tools and training, not blindly relying on algorithms," concludes Geyser. "Our partnership with SafelyYou has proven transformative, significantly enhancing our ability to respond swiftly to resident falls while fostering an environment where our caregivers can continually refine our safety protocols. Across our Ohio communities, we've witnessed improved outcomes and a renewed sense of ownership among our staff, who now even better understand the needs of our residents. This approach ensures we remain adaptive, proactive, and focused on delivering the highest quality of care."

Building on this success, Maplewood will launch SafelyYou at its Southport, Connecticut location this fall and its newest Inspīr Embassy Row residence opening in Washington D.C. this December, with further expansions planned to stay ahead of the curve in senior fall prevention.

About Maplewood Senior Living

Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Based in Westport, CT, Maplewood Senior Living operates 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. There is an Upper East Side location in Manhattan, NY, within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new, senior living offering was launched to provide a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. A second Inspīr location is under development in Washington D.C.'s vibrant Dupont Circle neighborhood. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit http://www.maplewoodseniorliving.com .

About SafelyYou

Originating in 2015 as the doctoral research of CEO George Netscher—and inspired by his own family's experience with Alzheimer's disease—SafelyYou was spun out of UC Berkeley's Artificial Intelligence Research Lab, one of the top five AI research groups in the world. The company began by addressing the crucial issue of resident falls in senior living with SafelyYou Respond™, consistently achieving remarkable results for communities, reducing falls by 40% and fall-related ER visits by 80%. Now, SafelyYou also solves senior living's staffing dilemma with SafelyYou Clarity™, offering an industry-first for automatic and accurate care tracking and empowering operators to align labor to residents' needs, improving both operations and quality of care.

All of this is done as part of SafelyYou's passionate mission, which is to empower safer, more person-centered care across senior living through world-leading AI, industry-changing sensors, and remote expert clinicians.

SafelyYou is used by assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities in 34 states across the country—from the largest national organizations to regional and local ones, too. SafelyYou is one of five most innovative fall technologies referenced in the Senate Falls Report (2019), a winner of the McKnight's Tech Partner of the Year award, and has been named to Fortune's Impact 20 list.

For more on SafelyYou, visit: https://safely-you.com/

