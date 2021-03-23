Maplewood Senior Living Teams Up With Quake Global to Provide Advanced RTLS and Emergency Call Systems to Residents At Its Luxurious Princeton Facility

WESTPORT, Conn. and SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplewood Senior Living, a premier provider of upscale senior living residences, and Quake Global, Inc., the market leader in IoT automation and process optimization, today announced that Quake's CareCenter RTLS and Emergency Call system will be integrated into its new, luxury Princeton community in addition to Inspīr Carnegie Hill high rise on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Maplewood's integration of Quake's CareCenter system started few years ago with its Southport community followed by its Inspīr Carnegie Hill location. Maplewood's management is focused on providing residents with the highest level of luxury, amenities, service and safety in every community. With 23 stories accommodating up to 258 residents, Inspīr is the latest Maplewood Senior Living creation. Luxury amenity spaces include a restaurant, a large outdoor terrace on the 17th floor known as SkyPark, heated indoor saltwater swimming pool, fitness center, a library, and an art studio. Inspīr offers assisted living, memory care and enhanced care options. Quake's system will be used to ensure that staff can provide assistance to all residents on demand and in real time in any location within the residence, as well as safe, controlled environment for residents with dementia.

Quake's Global Emergency RTLS and ECall system includes an interactive map display, a data center and communication hub to help staff to manage unpredictable events. Residents can make an emergency call from anywhere in the community with a simple push of a button on their wristband or pendant. Staff is immediately notified via mobile devices and communication panels which are located throughout the community. They can respond to the call or reroute the call to the member nearest the event. In addition to the ECall system, Quake's broader RTLS platform and applications will enable Inspīr residence to provide range of customizable solutions including services on demand, fall detection, wander management, and real-time data analytics.

According to Maplewood Senior Living COO Shane Herlet, "It's extremely important to us that we provide the best of everything for our residents. This includes integrating best-of-class technologies to ensure the highest standard of resident service and safety. The technology is an integral part of our care experience, and we are pleased to have a partner like Quake Global not only upholding our high standards but providing a model for the rest of the industry."

Quake President and CEO Paulina Braunstein commented, "It's really an honor to be selected by Maplewood Senior Living given their extremely high standards, and commitment to provide an efficient and safe environment where everything is not only beautiful but runs to perfection. Quake technology will help Maplewood staff to deliver that unparalleled service on demand."

About Maplewood Senior Living

Based in Westport, Connecticut, Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences including its high luxury brand, offering a broad range of premier services and amenities, including independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing and rehabilitation. With communities in multiple states, Maplewood Senior Living is committed to providing its signature standard of excellence to residents. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit http://www.maplewoodseniorliving.com.

About Quake Global

Based in San Diego, California Quake Global is a technology company known for delivering real time innovative solutions to mission critical operations. Our solutions provide real time-synchronized 360° visibility to everything that matters to you, generates on demand actions, and provide remote data analytics for your controls. For more information, visit https://www.quakeglobal.com .

