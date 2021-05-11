MapLight Therapeutics Appoints Erin Pennock Foff, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MapLight Therapeutics today announced it has named Erin Pennock Foff, M.D., Ph.D., as the company's Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Foff is a trained neurologist with an extensive background in molecular biology and genetics. As a clinician-scientist, she has more than 15 years of experience in conducting and designing clinical trials with a subspecialty focus on cognitive neurology and neurodegenerative/dementia-related diseases.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Dr Foff as our Chief Medical Officer," said Christopher Kroeger, M.D., MBA, MapLight's Chief Executive Officer and Founder. "She brings a wealth of strategic clinical development expertise to MapLight, and her unique background in industry, clinical medicine, and basic science will enable immediate impact on our programs in autism spectrum disorder and other areas of high unmet medical need."

Previously, Dr. Foff served as Executive Director of Clinical Development at Acadia Pharmaceuticals and led the company's programs in the neurodegenerative space, most recently as asset development lead for several compounds. Prior to joining industry, she was an Assistant Professor at the University of Virginia (UVA) with a clinical practice in cognitive neurology specializing in early-onset dementing illnesses. During her clinical tenure at UVA, Dr. Foff was an investigator in numerous interventional clinical trials in neurodegenerative and neurovascular disease as part of a research-focused multidisciplinary clinic. Additionally, Dr. Foff ran a translational laboratory employing 3-dimensional stem cell technology to investigate diseases of RNA toxicity, with public, philanthropic, and industry partnerships. She holds a doctorate in molecular and human genetics from Baylor College of Medicine, obtained her medical degree at Jefferson Medical College and completed her residency and research fellowship in neurology at UVA. She is a board certified neurologist and a licensed physician.

"MapLight's circuit-based approach to identifying and developing therapies for diseases of the CNS is a novel and incredibly effective paradigm," said Dr. Foff. "I am excited to join the MapLight team and lead our clinical development efforts to advance these exciting potential new treatments for autism spectrum disorder, Parkinson's disease, and other CNS disorders."

About MapLight Therapeutics

MapLight Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops novel therapeutics for patients with disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). MapLight's mission is to address the critical unmet medical needs of these patients by developing innovative, targeted therapies to treat the defining clinical manifestations of their disease. The company's circuit-based approach and proprietary discovery platform is designed to bring more effective and safer treatments to these patients by rationally developing therapies that target defective brain circuits. The company's platform, which includes STARmap (three-dimensional spatial transcriptomics) and optogenetics, enables the identification of circuit-specific targets and validation that target modulation ameliorates disease. Learn more at www.MapLightrx.com .

