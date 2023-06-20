MAPLIGHT THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS KRIS HANSON AS GENERAL COUNSEL

News provided by

MapLight Therapeutics, Inc.

20 Jun, 2023, 15:47 ET

Hanson Brings 25 Years of Experience Advising Public and Private Companies to MapLight as the New Legal and Compliance Leader

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MapLight Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop targeted, novel therapeutics to improve the lives of people with brain disorders, today announced the appointment of Kris Hanson as the company's General Counsel.

Continue Reading

"We are excited to welcome Kris to our leadership team as MapLight's General Counsel," said Christopher Kroeger, MD, MBA, MapLight's Chief Executive Officer and Founder. "His significant experience and expertise in building and leading in-house legal and compliance teams will be critical to us as we continue to build our company and progress our clinical and pre-clinical pipeline."

"It's a terrific time to be joining MapLight and I am thrilled to be a part of such a world-class team," said Hanson. "My career has focused on advising emerging growth companies like MapLight on critical legal and compliance matters, including capital markets and strategic transactions, commercial contracting and licensing, IP portfolio management and corporate governance. I look forward to bringing that expertise to MapLight as we build out our legal department and continue to grow as a company."

Prior to joining MapLight, Hanson was a member of the executive leadership teams at PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals, where he had day-to-day responsibility, oversight and management of the legal and compliance functions. Previously, he served as Vice President and Assistant General Counsel for Orexigen Therapeutics and in senior legal roles at Lytx, Cricket Communications, and SAIC. Before beginning his in-house career, Hanson worked in private practice as a corporate lawyer at Morrison & Foerster and Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison, after having completed a clerkship for U.S. District Court Judge John S. Rhoades.

Mr. Hanson received a BA from Georgetown University and a JD from the UCLA School of Law.

About MapLight Therapeutics

MapLight Therapeutics is developing targeted, highly effective therapeutics to improve the lives of those with difficult-to-treat brain disorders. Today, there are few therapeutic options for people living with conditions such as schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's, and autism spectrum disorder. Available treatments are limited by modest efficacy and significant side effects. MapLight is committed to redefining this standard of care. The company's unique discovery platform combines novel, proprietary technologies to uncover the individual circuits that misfire in brain disorders and treat those circuits with effective, safe therapeutics. MapLight was founded in 2019 by a team of renowned neuroscientists who led the discovery of the two groundbreaking technologies, optogenetics and STARmap. Learn more at www.maplightrx.com.

Media Contact for MapLight Therapeutics
Charmaine Lykins
Chief Commercial Officer
858-255-9392

SOURCE MapLight Therapeutics, Inc.

Also from this source

MAPLIGHT THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS DR. HONGKUI ZENG TO SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD

MAPLIGHT THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS CHARMAINE LYKINS AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.