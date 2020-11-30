MapLight Therapeutics Receives $8.1 Million For Parkinson's Disease Research

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MapLight Therapeutics today announced a $8.1 million grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF), to undertake a large-scale, systematic investigation of the brain circuits and mechanisms that are responsible for triggering psychiatric symptoms in Parkinson's disease. Results will inform identification of novel drug targets and therapeutic strategies to address anxiety and depression related to Parkinson's disease neurodegeneration.

"It's incredibly rewarding to kick off this new program with funding from The Michael J. Fox Foundation as part of our collective mission to understand and treat Parkinson's disease," said Christopher Kroeger, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, MapLight Therapeutics. "MapLight is looking forward to this first step in the critical research program with MJFF focusing on the development of more effective therapies for this challenging disease."

As part of a grant program announced by MJFF in June 2020, MJFF will fund MapLight research for $8.1 million over the course of three years starting last month.

"Symptoms of anxiety and depression impact many people living with Parkinson's disease and remain difficult to treat even with existing therapies," said Brett Benedetti, PhD, MJFF Associate Director of Research Programs. "We are proud to support MapLight and its cutting-edge approach to better understand the brain systems responsible for these mood disorders and illuminate routes to potential new treatments."

About MapLight Therapeutics

MapLight Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops novel therapeutics for patients with disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). MapLight's mission is to address the critical unmet medical needs of these patients by developing innovative, targeted therapies to treat the defining clinical manifestations of their disease. The company's circuit-based approach and proprietary discovery platform is designed to bring more effective and safer treatments to these patients by rationally developing therapies that target defective brain circuits. The company's platform, which includes STARmap (three-dimensional spatial transcriptomics) and optogenetics, enables the identification of circuit-specific targets and validation that target modulation ameliorates disease.. Learn more at www.maplightrx.com.

SOURCE MapLight Therapeutics