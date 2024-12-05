MAPP Advisors Welcomes Aleksandra Teichman as Senior Vice President of Embedded Finance and Banking

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAPP Advisors, a leading advisory firm specializing in fintech and payments, today announced the appointment of Aleksandra Teichman as Senior Vice President of Embedded Finance and Banking. Aleksandra will spearhead the expansion of the firm's Sponsor Banking and Fintech Practice, delivering solutions to meet the growing demand for embedded finance and banking innovations in the evolving payments ecosystem.

Aleksandra brings 20 years of leadership experience in payments, fintech, and banking, with a proven track record in driving growth, forging strategic partnerships, and leading go-to-market commercialization efforts. She has held senior roles at Cross River Bank, American Express, and Pathward where she developed transformative strategies that drove scalable and sustainable growth.

"Aleksandra's unparalleled expertise across the payments ecosystem will be instrumental in elevating our Sponsor Banking and Fintech focus," said Alexander Renzi, Managing Partner at MAPP Advisors. "Her ability to craft and execute impactful strategies, coupled with her deep industry insights, makes her an exceptional addition to our team. We are thrilled to welcome her."

"I am honored to join MAPP Advisors," said Aleksandra Teichman. "The financial services landscape is at a pivotal point, with embedded finance redefining how businesses and consumers engage with payments. Bridging the gap between banks, fintechs, and corporates is critical to harnessing this momentum. Drawing on my experience across the payments ecosystem, I'm committed to delivering transformative strategies that empower our clients to confidently navigate this dynamic environment and achieve sustainable growth."

Aleksandra's accomplishments include recognition as one of American Banker's Most Influential Women in Payments and recipient of ETA TRANSACT's Forty Under 40 award. Her expertise spans network partnerships, embedded finance, and evolving regulatory environment, driving strategic growth across the payments ecosystem.

In her role, Aleksandra will lead efforts to expand MAPP Advisors' offerings, including pre- and post-sale optimization for private equity clients, developing frameworks for sponsor banks, and advancing fintech partnerships aligned with the firm's mission to deliver innovative, tech-forward solutions that improve clients' profitability.

