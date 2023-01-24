MAPP Advisors Welcomes Gretchen Bender as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Embedded Payments

Dynamic payments executive joins the firm as they expand their suite of services

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAPP Advisors, a leading fintech advisory firm with a core focus on payments and ISVs, today announced that Gretchen Bender has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Embedded Payments. Bender is an accomplished leader in the payments industry with over 25 years of expertise with a core focus on sales, operations, payment facilitation and integrated payments.

Prior to joining MAPP Advisors, Bender served as Senior Vice President of PayFac and ISO Partnership Management at Worldpay. She joined FIS in October 2018 as SVP, Head of Sales for the Merchant Services division. Hired to grow the division organically, she built integrated payments, inside sales and financial institution sales channels, delivering revenue growth through partnerships and direct sales. After the merger with Worldpay, she shifted focus internationally, serving as Senior Vice President, Integrated Payments and Strategic Partnerships in the U.K. and Europe for Worldpay from FIS.

Jim Battista, Managing Partner at MAPP Advisors, commented, "We are excited to have Gretchen join our growing team. Our advisory engagements in embedded payments have grown substantially over the last few years. Gretchen's expertise along with her payment facilitation and integrated payments knowledge will expand our resources exponentially."

MAPP Advisors had a record year in 2022. Their advisory services including M&A, Payments Monetization, Valuations, Payments Portfolio Optimizations and Sponsor Bank partnerships grew substantially. The company will continue to expand their advisory and consulting engagements in 2023.

"I am thrilled to join MAPP Advisors, a well-respected boutique advisory firm, where I am able to use my knowledge and expertise in a consulting capacity to help companies grow and monetize payments," said Gretchen Bender.

To learn more about MAPP Advisors' partnership opportunities and embedded payments expertise, contact [email protected].

About MAPP Advisors

MAPP Advisors is the leading boutique mergers and acquisitions firm serving the payment processing industry. With offices in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Raleigh, MAPP Advisors provides exemplary advisory, portfolio optimization, portfolio management and operational consulting services proven to produce measurable results. The company's extensive transactional expertise and depth of industry knowledge distinguishes MAPP Advisors in the fintech industry. To learn more, visit www.mappadvisors.com.

